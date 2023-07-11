 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This smart Celestron telescope is almost 50% off for Prime Day 2023

Noah McGraw
By
Celestron telescope with its many attachments.

Have recent pictures of galaxies far, far away ignited your interest in the night sky? Want to check out stars and planets on your own, instead of waiting for the newest images from the VLT Survey Telescope? While obviously nothing in Prime Day telescope deals are going to be that strong, you have to start your hobby somewhere. Right now the Celestron StarSense Exporer DX telescope is down to just $280 from its usual price of $470. This deal will save you $190. That’s the biggest discount Amazon has ever had on this telescope, beating the previous low by $12. There are a lot of cool features on this telescope that you can experiment with. We’ll detail them below, but you can also head over to Amazon and check out this telescope for yourself.

Why you should buy the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX telescope during Prime Day

The biggest feature of the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX that makes it great for beginners is the ability to hook it up to your smartphone. Connecting your phone lets you use the app to get a guided tour of the sky. Just point the telescope up in the sky (on a clear night) and connect the app. Using StarSense technology, the telescope figures out exactly what it’s looking at. It knows where you are in the world, what time it is, and what it’s looking at. From there it can point you in the direction of interesting things to look at based on your location and time. This is great for people just starting out in the world of stargazing.

But how good is the quality of the telescope? We ranked this as the best telescope for use with your phone — but it’s still a budget option. Celestron won five of the six categories in our best telescope ranking, and that quality translates to their budget options. This model has a 102mm refractor that allows you to things as close as the craters of the moon and as far away as the Pleiades Open Star Cluster.

Related

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX is on sale for $280, down $190 from its usual $470. Check it out at Amazon while Prime Day deals are still at their peak. This telescope deal likely won’t last long past the official end of Prime Day, and could even sell out before then.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
The universe has a cosmic ‘hum’ caused by merging black holes
This artist’s concept shows stars, black holes, and nebula laid over a grid representing the fabric of space-time.

In the last decade, astronomers made a major discovery, confirming the existence of gravitational waves. These long-theorized ripples in spacetime are created when extremely massive bodies such as two black holes collide, creating shocks that spread out across the universe and can be detected from millions of light-years away.

Now, a 15-year study has provided more evidence of these gravitational waves, including those at very low frequencies. A large international team in the North American Nanohertz Observatory for Gravitational Waves (NANOGrav) collaboration used three ground-based telescopes, the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia, and the Very Large Array in New Mexico, to observe pulsars. These rotating neutron stars give off regular pulses of energy, and these pulses can be affected by gravitational waves. By looking for small deviations in the pulses, the researchers were able to see how spacetime was being rippled.

Read more
Euclid mission launches to probe the mysteries of dark matter
This artist’s concept shows the ESA (European Space Agency) Euclid mission in space.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has successfully launched its Euclid space telescope to study the mysteries of dark matter and dark energy. The spacecraft launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with liftoff at 11:12 a.m. ET (8:12 a.m. PT).

This artist’s concept shows the ESA (European Space Agency) Euclid mission in space. ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

Read more
NASA restores contact with Mars helicopter after nine weeks of silence
Mars helicopter

The last time NASA had contact with Ingenuity, the Mars helicopter was flying in the air on April 26.

Ten weeks on, the Mars team at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California has announced that it’s restored contact with the aircraft, and everything appears to be in order.

Read more