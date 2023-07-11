This smart Celestron telescope is almost 50% off for Prime Day 2023

Have recent pictures of galaxies far, far away ignited your interest in the night sky? Want to check out stars and planets on your own, instead of waiting for the newest images from the VLT Survey Telescope? While obviously nothing in Prime Day telescope deals are going to be that strong, you have to start your hobby somewhere. Right now the Celestron StarSense Exporer DX telescope is down to just $280 from its usual price of $470. This deal will save you $190. That’s the biggest discount Amazon has ever had on this telescope, beating the previous low by $12. There are a lot of cool features on this telescope that you can experiment with. We’ll detail them below, but you can also head over to Amazon and check out this telescope for yourself.

Why you should buy the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX telescope during Prime Day

The biggest feature of the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX that makes it great for beginners is the ability to hook it up to your smartphone. Connecting your phone lets you use the app to get a guided tour of the sky. Just point the telescope up in the sky (on a clear night) and connect the app. Using StarSense technology, the telescope figures out exactly what it’s looking at. It knows where you are in the world, what time it is, and what it’s looking at. From there it can point you in the direction of interesting things to look at based on your location and time. This is great for people just starting out in the world of stargazing.

But how good is the quality of the telescope? We ranked this as the best telescope for use with your phone — but it’s still a budget option. Celestron won five of the six categories in our best telescope ranking, and that quality translates to their budget options. This model has a 102mm refractor that allows you to things as close as the craters of the moon and as far away as the Pleiades Open Star Cluster.

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX is on sale for $280, down $190 from its usual $470. Check it out at Amazon while Prime Day deals are still at their peak. This telescope deal likely won’t last long past the official end of Prime Day, and could even sell out before then.

