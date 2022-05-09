Telescope deals: Start stargazing from $100

Whether you just want a better view of the moon or you’re an experienced galaxy-hunter, the best telescope deals help you save when you buy your first telescope or upgrade to more powerful equipment. The best telescopes in any price range will vary depending on your experience and overall purpose. If you’ve been intrigued by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and its search for distant galaxies, now is a good time to learn more about astronomy. We found three Gskyer telescope deals that are suitable for beginners, avid enthusiasts, and pros.

Gskyer 70mm Aperture 400mm AZ Astronomical Refracting Telescope — $90, was $130

Gskyer 600 x 90mm AZ Astronomical Refractor Telescope — $240, was $320

Gskyer 130EQ Professional Astronomical Reflector Telescope — $338, was $359

Gskyer 70mm Aperture 400mm AZ Astronomical Refracting Telescope — $100, was $130

Why Buy

Beginner-friendly

Complete bundle

Compact and lightweight

Low cost

If you’re buying for a first time star searcher, or want to give it a go yourself, the Gskyer 70mm Aperture 400mm AZ Astronomical Refracting Telescope is an easy-to-recommend first telescope. This bundle comes with everything you need to get started exploring the night skies.

Gskyer’s AZ70400 refracting telescope comes with a travel bag to carry the telescope and included accessories. The telescope’s 400mm focal-length tube has a 70mm aperture with a fully coated lens to protect your eyes. The bundle includes 10mm and 25mm eyepieces and a 3x Barlow lens to increase image magnification three times with either eyepiece. There’s also a phone attachment to hold your smartphone while you capture images directly from the telescope, and a Bluetooth wireless remote control so you can grab images without removing your attention to the telescope’s viewfinder. You also get a height-adjustable aluminum tripod that collapses to fit in the carry bag.

Quick setup and easy operation make the Gskyer 70mm Aperture 400mm AZ Astronomical Refracting Telescope a good choice for newbies who want to dabble or for beginning would-be astronomers looking for a first telescope. The telescope comes with a step-by-step guide for assembly in the included user manual. In addition to gazing at the moon and stars, the AZ70400 is also a good choice in a portable telescope for camping, vacations, and observing wildlife.

Buy Now

Gskyer 600 x 90mm AZ Astronomical Refractor Telescope — $268, was $320

Why Buy

A significant step up in quality and accessories

Increased magnification

Tool-free setup and operation

Enhanced stability

If you are a beginning astronomer who wants to start off with a moderately powerful telescope that has the optical power to see more than the moon and stars or if you are ready to upgrade from your first telescope, the Gskyer 600 x 90mm AZ Astronomical Refractor Telescope, model AZ90600, is a significant step up from the AZ70400 above.

The AZ90600 starts with a 90mm aperture and a 600mm focal length tube. As with other Gskyer models, the lens is fully coated with antireflection blue film that provides clear views and protects your eyes. There are three interchangeable eyepieces rated 24x, 60x, and 120x in the product bundle. An included 3x Barlow lens can triple the magnification of each of the eyepieces. This model also includes a stainless-steel tripod, a smartphone holder, and a Bluetooth remote control to capture images without needing to look away from the eyepiece to look at and touch your phone.

The Gskyer 600 x 90mm AZ Astronomical Refractor Telescope is a versatile mid-range telescope for many purposes. Take it along when you travel for closer looks at distant sights or vistas or set it up to explore the planets as well as the moon and brighter stars.

Buy Now

Gskyer 130EQ Professional Astronomical Reflector Telescope — $338, was $359

Why Buy

Huge light-gathering aperture

Professional-level component quality

Suitable for viewing galaxies, star clusters, the moon, and stars

Remote for direct device pairing

If you’re an experienced user and want the enhanced amount of light captured with a reflector telescope, check out the Gskyer 130EQ Professional Astronomical Reflector Telescope. With its massive 5.1-inch aperture, the 130EQ lets in more light than most refractor telescopes, the advantage being the ability to discern greater detail with this model, especially on closer objects such as the moon and planets.

The Gskyer 130EQ’s 24-inch optical tube comes with three replaceable eyepieces rated 26x, 65x, and 130x. There’s also a 3x Barlow lens that can multiply the magnify the eyepiece images by a factor of three. All optical components are made of glass with fully high transmission coatings that enhance image clarity and brightness. The complete product bundle also includes an adjustable stainless steel tripod, a smartphone adapter for capturing images from the telescope, and a Bluetooth remote control for your iOS or Android smartphone to take photos without needing to look at or touch your phone.

If your interest goes beyond just locating stars, planets, and galaxies to the desire to study what you find, looking for details that add to your knowledge and understanding, choose the Gskyer 130EQ Professional Astronomical Reflector Telescope for the telescope’s German technology optical components that can handle the high amounts of light allowed by large aperture.

Buy Now

