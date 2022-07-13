Prime Day telescope deals bring discounts on Celestron and Gskyer

If you’re excited about space and Prime Day deals, we’ve spotted some amazing Prime Day telescope deals. If you’re wanting to visually explore more than just the planet we inhabit, these telescopes will help you take in much more of what’s going on in the universe. Read on while we pick out some of the highlights.

Celestron 70mm Travel Scope DX — $99, was $120

Celestron frequently features among the best telescopes thanks to some outstanding features. In the case of the Celestron 70mm Travel Scope DX, it does so without charging a fortune. You get a potent 70mm objective lens on a lightweight frame with a custom backpack to carry it all. Featuring high-quality and fully coated glass optics, the Celestron 70mm Travel Scope DX is great for astronomy beginners. It’s equipped with two high-quality eyepieces (20mm and 10mm) so you get low- and high-power views of celestial objects at night and terrestrial objects during the day. If you’ve been inspired by the gorgeous images from the James Webb telescope, this is a great starting point.

Gskyer Telescope 70mm Aperture — $100, was $130

Intrigued by how fast the universe is expanding? The Gskyer Telescope 70mm Aperture won’t answer all your questions, but it does offer a fascinating view into the universe. It has a 400mm (f/5.7) focal length and 70mm aperture with a fully coated optics glass lens that has high transmission coatings, which leads to some stunning images while also protecting your eyes. There are also two replaceable eyepieces and one 3x Barlow lens. You also get a smartphone adapter and a wireless camera remote so you can easily look at the world through the screen before taking stunning images.

Gskyer 80mm Telescope — $250, was $280

Not quite the world’s most powerful solar telescope but pretty great for your backyard, the Gskyer 80mm Telescope is perfect if you’ve been fascinated by the Hubble Angel Wing. With a 400mm focal length and 80mm aperture, you can enjoy enhanced image brightness while also having your eyes protected via the optical glass coating. The Gskyer 80mm Telescope also has three replaceable eyepieces (16x, 40x and 80x) with a 4x Barlow lens so you gain optimum magnification. With an adjustable tripod, it’s easy to get the Gskyer 80mm Telescope just how you need it to be, with simple controls that even newbies and kids can figure out. It’s a great way of checking out the universe in a more clear fashion than ever before.

