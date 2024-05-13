 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Elon Musk reveals when he expects Starship megarocket to fly again

By
SpaceX's Starship spacecraft separating from the first-stage Super Heavy rocket in the vehicle's second integrated test flight in November 2023.
SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft separating from the first-stage Super Heavy rocket in the vehicle’s second integrated test flight in November 2023. SpaceX

SpaceX boss Elon Musk has said the mighty Starship rocket could take its fourth test flight as early as June.

Responding to an inquiry on X (formerly Twitter) asking about plans for the next launch of the world’s most powerful rocket, Musk said: “Probably 3 to 5 weeks.”

Recommended Videos

The 120-meter-tall (395 feet) Starship — comprising the first-stage Super Heavy booster and upper-stage Starship spacecraft — has flown three times to date, with all of the missions launching from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. The first test flight took place in April last year and lasted only a few minutes before the rocket exploded. The second flight, in November, suffered a similar fate, while the most recent effort two months ago lasted just over 49 minutes and achieved many of the mission goals, making it easily the most successful Starship flight to date. Musk has said before how he wants to increase the flight frequency of the Starship, and a flight in June would indicate that progress is being made toward this goal.

Related

But while the SpaceX team may be almost ready for the fourth flight — also from Starbase — the company is still waiting for a launch permit from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which will only be given once agency officials have completed their investigation into the third flight in March.

When it’s fully tested, SpaceX wants to use the Starship to carry crew and cargo to the moon as part of NASA’s Artemis program. The space agency has already inked a deal with SpaceX to use a modified version of the Starship spacecraft to land the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface in the Artemis III mission, currently set for 2026. Musk has also talked much about how the Starship could be used to transport the first humans to Mars, though such a mission won’t happen until the 2030s at the earliest.

In related news, the FAA said recently that it will be carrying out an environmental review for proposed Starship launches from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to examine any potential harm that the rocket might cause in or around the Space Coast facility. Kennedy would give SpaceX a second location for Starship launches alongside Boca Chica, relieving some of the pressure on the Texas facility.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
SpaceX’s Starship reaches orbit on third test flight
spacex starship third test flight screenshot 2024 03 14 143605

SpaceX's mighty Starship rocket has made it into space on its third test flight. The rocket, launched at 9:25 a.m. ET today, March 14, took to the skies over the Starbase launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas, and made it to orbit but was lost before the planned splashdown in the India Ocean.

The vehicle consists of the lower section, the Super Heavy booster, and the upper section, the Starship or ship. The two were stacked together ahead of today's flight and achieved separation a few minutes after launch. This tricky maneuver involves cutting off most of the booster's 33 Raptor engines and disengaging clamps connecting the booster to the ship. The ship then fires its own engines to head onward into orbit.

Read more
Watch SpaceX’s cinematic video previewing Starship megarocket test
spacex cinematic video previews starship test

After a long wait, SpaceX has finally received permission to launch the third test flight of the Starship, the most powerful rocket ever to have flown.

This means that SpaceX can proceed with its originally stated plan to launch the Starship -- comprising the first-stage Super Heavy booster and the upper-stage Starship spacecraft -- on Thursday, March 14. Digital Trends has all the information you need to watch a live stream of what promises to be a spectacular event.

Read more
How to watch SpaceX launch the third flight of its Starship rocket on Thursday
Starship stacked

SpaceX has announced when it will hold the next test of its Starship rocket. Itwill be the third test flight of the vehicle to date. The launch aims to send the vehicle, consisting of the Super Heavy booster and the Starship spacecraft, on a new trajectory, with a splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

SpaceX will be live-streaming the launch, and we have the details on how to watch below.

Read more