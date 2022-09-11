 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

How to watch rocket startup Firefly Aeropspace’s second attempt to reach orbit

Georgina Torbet
By

Rocket startup Firefly Aerospace will attempt to reach orbit for the first time in a launch tonight, Sunday, September 11. This will be the second attempt at launching its Alpha rocket, after a previous attempt around this time last year came to a dramatic end. Firefly will be hoping for a better outcome this time around, and if you’d like to watch the launch attempt then we’ve got the details on the livestream of the launch below.

What to expect from the launch

The launch is to take place from Firefly’s launch site (SLC-2) at Vandenberg Space Force Base. The aim of the mission, named Alpha Flight 2, is to deliver satellites into low-Earth orbit. These include payloads that are re-creations of the payloads which were lost in the first launch attempt in September last year.

The payloads included in the mission include a three-unit CubeSat called Serenity from the group Teachers in Space, which carries a suite of sensors and a camera pointed at Earth and is designed for educational purposes. The NASA TechEdSat-15 is another three-unit CubeSat which is a test of an exo-brake device designed to use the drag of Earth’s atmosphere to slow and direct satellites. And the PicoBus is a deployer that will deliver eight tiny satellites, called picosatellites, to test an open source approach to telecommunications constellations.

The intention is to deploy the payloads around one hour after liftoff. The Alpha rocket carrying the payloads is almost 100 feet tall and is 71 inches in diameter, and is made from a lightweight carbon fiber composite.

How to watch the launch

Firefly will be livestreaming the launch attempt with its partner, Everyday Astronaut. The livestream is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) on Sunday, September 11, with the launch itself scheduled for 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). The link to the livestream will be available on Firefly’s website, or you can go directly to Everyday Astronaut’s page about the mission.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch the rollout ahead of NASA’s biggest launch of the year

A full Moon in view on June 14, 2022 behind the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft atop the mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket and spacecraft are undergoing final preparations for launch.

Six tiny satellites will form a huge virtual telescope to study space weather

The first of six SunRISE SmallSats is shown here at a Utah State University Space Dynamics Laboratory clean room being worked on by engineers. Pointed toward the camera is the SmallSat’s Sun-facing side, including its fully deployed solar arrays.

How to watch the Perseids Meteor Shower this weekend

A shower of Perseid meteors lights up the sky in 2009 in this NASA time-lapse image.

Watch SpaceX test fire its next-gen Super Heavy rocket

watch spacex test fire its next gen super heavy rocket

James Webb spots carbon dioxide in exoplanet atmosphere for first time

This is an illustration (artist’s impression) showing what the exoplanet WASP-39 b could look like, based on current understanding of the planet.

Perseverance rover uncovers clues to the history of Mars

The Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie on Sept. 10, 2021 — sol 198 of the mission – in Jezero Crater after coring into a rock called ‘Rochette.’ Rock core samples from the floor of the crater will be brought back to Earth and analyzed to characterize the planet’s geology and past climate.

Countdown for the first launch of NASA’s brand new rocket begins

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop a mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, after being rolled out to the launch pad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s Artemis I mission is the first integrated test of the agency’s deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, SLS rocket, and supporting ground systems. Launch of the uncrewed flight test is targeted for no earlier than Aug. 29.

Intriguing exoplanet could be entirely covered in ocean

Artistic rendition of the exoplanet TOI-1452 b, a small planet that may be entirely covered in a deep ocean.

How to watch SpaceX’s nighttime Starlink launch tonight

SpaceX rocket launch

Lightning strikes Artemis I launchpad ahead of Monday launch

artemis

Here’s the asteroid NASA is going to crash a spacecraft into

Illustration of NASA’s DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube prior to impact at the Didymos binary system.

Hubble revisits a funky irregular dwarf galaxy

The galaxy featured in this Picture of the Week has a shape unlike many of the galaxies familiar to Hubble. Its thousands of bright stars evoke a spiral galaxy, but it lacks the characteristic ‘winding’ structure. The shining red blossoms stand out as well, twisted by clouds of dust — these are the locations of intense star formation. Yet it also radiates a diffuse glow, much like an elliptical galaxy and its core of older, redder stars. This galactic marvel is known to astronomers as NGC 1156.

Water map of Mars could help choose locations for future missions

Data from ESA's Mars Express and NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter have been used to create the first detailed global map of hydrated mineral deposits on Mars. Click here for an annotated version with mineral types and abundances.