How to watch SpaceX launch mighty Falcon Heavy on sixth mission

Trevor Mogg
By

SpaceX is making final preparations for the next launch of the Falcon Heavy, one of the most powerful rockets in operation today.

The mighty vehicle is set to blast off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 7:36 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 18.

The mission will deploy the ViaSat 3 Americas broadband communications satellite, the first of at least three new-generation Boeing-built geostationary satellites for California-based ViaSat.

A small communications satellite called Arcturus will be deployed as a secondary payload for Astranis Space Technologies, a communications satellite operator also based in California.

The Falcon Heavy comprises three Falcon 9 boosters, the workhorse reusable vehicle that SpaceX uses to carry astronauts and cargo to the International Space Station, as well as satellites into orbit.

SpaceX recently tweeted a couple of images showing the rocket ahead of Tuesday’s launch. The first shows all 27 of the Merlin engines that will power the Falcon Heavy to space.

Falcon Heavy in the hangar at Launch Complex 39A pic.twitter.com/7la68mjfVD

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 11, 2023

The Falcon Heavy has achieved five successful missions since its first one in 2018 when it sent a Tesla Roadster belonging to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk into orbit. Its most recent flight was in January when it deployed two satellites for the U.S. Space Force.

How to watch

SpaceX is targeting 7:36 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 18, for the Falcon Heavy’s launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

You can watch a live stream of the early stages of the mission via SpaceX’s YouTube channel.

Viewers can enjoy the awesome sight of 27 Merlin engines blasting the rocket skyward, and witness the spectacular landing of at least two of the boosters a short while later.

Be sure to check SpaceX’s Twitter account for any last-minute changes to the schedule.

