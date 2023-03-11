 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

See the Ingenuity helicopter’s stunning image of a Martian sunset

Georgina Torbet
By

The tiny helicopter Ingenuity is continuing to explore Mars, gearing up for its 47th flight. That’s a pretty stunning achievement, considering it was originally designed to perform just five flights and has had to deal with changing seasonal conditions including colder temperatures and dropping atmospheric pressure.

Despite the inhospitable environment, the helicopter continues to operate and recently made its longest flight in almost a year. And now, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has shared an image taken by Ingenuity during its 45th flight which shows an otherworldly sunset, as the sun slinks over the Martian horizon.

Image of a Martian sunset acquired by NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter.
NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter acquired this image using its high-resolution color camera. This camera is mounted in the helicopter’s fuselage and pointed approximately 22 degrees below the horizon. This image was acquired on February 22, 2023 (Sol 714 of the Perseverance rover mission). NASA/JPL-Caltech

The image was taken on February 22, when Ingenuity was performing another long flight, traveling over 1,600 feet from a location named Airfield Zeta to one called Airfield Eta. Over of journey of 145 seconds, the helicopter rose to a maximum altitude of nearly 40 feet and hit a high maximum groundspeed of over 13 miles per hour.

Related

During its journey, it took the image using its high-resolution color camera, which typically takes images of below the horizon. That’s because it is angled to 22 degrees below the horizon to focus on the ground, where most of the targets it is useful to study (like rocks or regolith formations) are located. However, the helicopter does sway somewhat while in flight, so on odd occasions the camera will be tilted upward to view the sky, and in this case, it managed to snap the sun as well.

NASA shared the image while announcing that Ingenuity is gearing up for yet another flight, this one flight 47. (Flight 46 took place on February 25 and saw Ingenuity cover another 1,400 feet.)

“Onward and upward, Ingenuity!” NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory wrote on Twitter. “The #MarsHelicopter will attempt Flight 47 no earlier than March 9. It is expected to fly 1,411 feet (430 meters) southwest to reposition itself and image science targets along the way.”

The announcement was made on March 9, but there’s no update yet on whether Flight 47 has happened yet. The plan is for the helicopter to cover a further 1,400 feet in around 140 seconds of flight, heading southwest. And Ingenuity will be snapping images of more science targets along the way.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
This must be the most beautiful image ever of a rocket launch
Trevor Mogg
By Trevor Mogg
January 18, 2023
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching from Florida.

The growing frequency of SpaceX launches from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida gives photographers plenty of opportunities to train their long lenses at the ascending rockets in the hope of capturing something special.

SpaceX’s latest launch took place during sunrise on Wednesday morning, and a short while later it shared several stunning images of its Falcon 9 rocket climbing toward space.

Read more
Watch SpaceX footage of Falcon Heavy from launch to landing
Trevor Mogg
By Trevor Mogg
January 16, 2023
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy heading to space.

SpaceX recently shared an incredible 90-second video showing a rocket’s-eye view of a Falcon 9 booster from launch to landing. The sped-up footage went viral and has so far racked up 60 million views on Twitter alone.

Now the spaceflight company has released a similar video showing Sunday’s mission that involved its more powerful, triple-booster Falcon Heavy rocket.

Read more
Enjoy these amazing space images by NASA’s oldest active astronaut
Trevor Mogg
By Trevor Mogg
January 15, 2023
Don Pettit aboard the space station.

At 67, Don Pettit is NASA’s oldest active astronaut. During three trips to the International Space Station (ISS) -- in 2002, 2008, and 2011 -- Pettit earned a reputation as a highly skilled photographer who created extraordinary images of the ISS, Earth, and beyond.

Pettit, who describes himself as “an engineer by schooling, a scientist by profession, and an explorer by heart,” continues to share his amazing pictures on Twitter and Instagram, wowing his many followers on the social media platforms.

Read more