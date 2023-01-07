 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

South Korean lunar orbiter takes gorgeous images of Earth

Georgina Torbet
By

The moon is so hot this year, with current or future lunar missions planned from the U.S., Russia, UAE and Japan, and India. And there’s also South Korea, which launched its first lunar mission in August 2022. The Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) arrived in lunar orbit in December 2022, and it recently sent back a couple of stunning images of Earth as seen from the moon.

#달 상공에서 #다누리 가 보낸 인증샷📷✨
이 사진은 다누리에 탑재된 고해상도 카메라(LUTI)를 이용해 촬영하였으며, 달 크레이터들과 지구의 모습을 선명하게 확인할 수 있습니다.

📷사진 설명
1)12월 24일 달 상공 344km에서 촬영한 사진
2)12월 28일 달 상공 124km에서 촬영한 사진 pic.twitter.com/pBC5Dw5X9M

&mdash; 한국항공우주연구원 (@kari2030) January 3, 2023

The images were shared by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) and show Earth rising over the moon’s horizon, taken using KPLO’s high-resolution camera. The spacecraft, also known as Danuri, aims to survey the moon for resources like water ice and metals.

Photo taken on December 24 at 344 km above the moon
Photo taken on December 24 at 344 km above the moon. Korea Aerospace Research Institute

The images were taken on December 24 and December 28, when the craft was at 344 km and 124 km from the moon’s surface respectively. Both show the lunar terrain in the foreground with the beautiful marble of the Earth rising over the horizon, taken using the Lunar Terrain Imager (LUTI) instrument which will be used to scout out suitable locations for future missions to land. The instrument can take images of the moon’s surface with a spatial resolution of around 5 meters, and it is scouting on behalf of a planned robotic lunar lander mission from South Korea aimed for the 2030s.

According to KARI, the Danuri craft is now “currently conducting work such as checking the performance of payloads and adjusting errors, and is scheduled to carry out full-scale science and technology missions from February.” It will be working with its six science instruments, including cameras, a magnetometer, a spectrometer, and a mapping tool provided by NASA to map out the locations of water ice in areas in permanent shadow.

Another feature of the spacecraft is that it will also test out a new communications technology in a fun way. The Delay-Tolerant Networking experiment aims to create a communication system for lunar landers which can handle drops in connectivity — and it tests this out by playing one of South Korea’s greatest cultural exports, the song Dynamite by K-pop icons BTS.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
NASA’s CAPSTONE arrival brings lunar space station a step closer
Artist's illustration of CAPSTONE approaching the moon.
How to watch the first NASA spacewalk in eight months
A NASA spacewalk
Lucy spacecraft snaps stunning image of Earth during flyby
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft captured this image (which has been cropped) of the Earth on Oct 15, 2022, as a part of an instrument calibration sequence at a distance of 380,000 miles (620,000 km). The upper left of the image includes a view of Hadar, Ethiopia, home to the 3.2 million-year-old human ancestor fossil for which the spacecraft was named.
See the ‘quiet’ of the sun’s corona in Solar Orbiter footage
The ESA-led Solar Orbiter mission has experienced its second close encounter with the Sun. It is delivering more stunning data, and at higher resolution than ever before.
Coolant leak in Soyuz docked to ISS is causing temperatures to rise
The Soyuz MS-22 crew ship is pictured docked to the Rassvet module. In the background, the Prichal docking module is attached to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.
The Perseverance rover is building a sample cache on Mars
The location where NASA’s Perseverance will begin depositing its first cache of samples is shown in this image taken by the Mars rover on Dec. 14, 2022, the 646th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
NASA launches fresh water observation satellite
nasa swot launch
Hubble and Spitzer spot two far-off watery worlds
In this illustration super-Earth Kepler-138 d is in the foreground. To the left, the planet Kepler-138 c, and in the background the planet Kepler 138 b, seen in silhouette transiting its central star. Kepler 138 is a red dwarf star located 218 light-years away. The low density of Kepler-138 c and Kepler-138 d — which are nearly identical in size — means that they must be composed largely of water.
See Hubble’s take on the famous and beautiful Carina Nebula
This sparkling new image depicts a small section of the Carina Nebula, one of the NASA Hubble Space Telescope’s most-imaged objects. The Carina Nebula, NGC 3372, is an enormous cloud of gas and dust home to several massive and bright stars, including at least a dozen that are 50 to 100 times the mass of our Sun.
How to watch Rocket Lab’s first U.S. launch today
Rocket Lab's Electron rocket on the launchpad.
NASA’s Juno spacecraft to investigate Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io
NASA’s Juno mission captured this infrared view of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io on July 5, 2022, when the spacecraft was about 50,000 miles (80,000 kilometers) away. This infrared image was derived from data collected by the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument aboard Juno. In this image, the brighter the color the higher the temperature recorded by JIRAM.
James Webb survey image shows a field of shining galaxies
A swath of sky measuring 2% of the area covered by the full moon was imaged with Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) in eight filters, and with Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) and Wide-Field Camera 3 (WFC3) in three filters that together span the 0.25 to 5 micron wavelength range. This image represents a portion of the full PEARLS field, which will be about four times larger.
See a close-up of the stunning Lagoon Nebula in new Hubble image
A portion of the open cluster NGC 6530 appears as a roiling wall of smoke studded with stars in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. NGC 6530 is a collection of several thousand stars lying around 4,350 light-years from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius.