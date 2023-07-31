 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA accidentally loses contact with legendary Voyager 2 spacecraft

Trevor Mogg
By
An artist's concept of the Voyager 2 spacecraft
An artist’s concept of the Voyager 2 spacecraft NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA has lost contact with the legendary Voyager 2 spacecraft after “inadvertently” sending it a command that caused the antenna to point 2 degrees away from Earth.

The error means that Voyager 2, which launched in 1977 and is currently around 12.4 billion miles (19.9 billion kilometers) from Earth, is unable to receive commands or transmit data back to mission controllers.

Recommended Videos

“This change has interrupted communication between Voyager 2 and the ground antennas of the Deep Space Network (DSN),” NASA explained. “Data being sent by the spacecraft is no longer reaching the DSN, and the spacecraft is not receiving commands from ground controllers.”

NASA only revealed the mishap on Friday despite losing contact with the spacecraft seven days earlier.

The good news is that a reorientation maneuver that Voyager 2 performs multiple times a year “should enable communication to resume,” the space agency said, adding that it expects Voyager 2 to remain on its planned trajectory until then.

NASA’s trusty spacecraft has been flying through space for the last 46 years. In 1998, engineers turned off Voyager 2’s nonessential instruments to enable it to conserve power. Data from at least some of the six instruments still in operation should be able to be received until at least 2025 — provided the communications link is reestablished in a few months’ time, that is.

Voyager 2 has visited all four gas giant planets — Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus — and is the only spacecraft to have visited Neptune and Uranus. Its flyby of Neptune in 1989 put it on a trajectory that delivered it to interstellar space in November 2018.

If the recent blunder has left you feeling concerned about the state of Voyager 1, which is almost 15 billion miles (24 billion kilometers) from Earth after also launching in 1977, then rest assured — the spacecraft “continues to operate normally,” NASA said.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
NASA shares new footage in Artemis I mission highlights reel
nasa new footage artemis i mission highlights reel orion homecoming

Artemis I Mission Highlights

NASA has released a video (above) featuring highlights from its successful Artemis I mission, which ended on Sunday with the homecoming of the Orion spacecraft.

Read more
NASA’s Orion spacecraft splashes down after journey around moon
At 12:40 p.m. EST, Dec. 11, 2022, NASA’s Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission splashed down in the Pacific Ocean after a 25.5 day mission to the Moon. Orion will be recovered by NASA’s Landing and Recovery team, U.S. Navy and Department of Defense partners aboard the USS Portland ship.

NASA's Orion spacecraft has splashed down in the Pacific Ocean, marking the end of the Artemis I mission around the moon. The spacecraft entered the ocean off the California coast at 12:40 p.m. ET (9:40 a.m. PT) on Sunday, December 11.

The Orion spacecraft and the rocket that launched it, the Space Launch System, have now completed this first uncrewed test flight ahead of future crewed missions which will take astronauts around the moon on Artemis II, and to the lunar surface on Artemis III. The flight lasted 25 days and saw Orion travel more than 1.4 million miles into a distant orbit around the moon, performing two close flybys on the way out and on the return journey.

Read more
How to watch NASA’s Orion spacecraft splash down today
An artist's depiction of the Orion spacecraft flying close to the moon.

NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV

NASA’s Orion spacecraft has completed all of its engine burns to put it on its homecoming path.

Read more