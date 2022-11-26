 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Orion spacecraft enters distant retrograde orbit around the moon

Georgina Torbet
By

NASA’s Orion spacecraft has entered orbit around the moon, marking the start of its week-long orbit as part of the Artemis I mission. The plan is for the uncrewed spacecraft to test out equipment and hardware ahead of planned crewed missions around and to the moon, named Artemis II and III, respectively. To get into this orbit, Orion performed an engine burn for around one and a half minutes on Friday, November 25.

Orion is in an orbit called a distant retrograde orbit, meaning it is 40,000 miles away from the moon and is moving around the moon in the opposite direction from how the moon moves around the Earth. This efficient orbit requires minimal fuel to maintain, and as this orbit is distant from the moon, the spacecraft will complete half an orbit around the moon in one week before heading back toward Earth.

View of the Moon seen from ESA's European Service Module that is powering NASA's Orion spacecraft to the Moon and back, on flight day nine of the Artemis I mission, on 24 November 2022.
View of the Moon seen from ESA’s European Service Module that is powering NASA’s Orion spacecraft to the Moon and back, on flight day nine of the Artemis I mission, on November 24, 2022. NASA

At some point today, Saturday, November 26, Orion will pass the record for the farther distance traveled by a spacecraft designed for humans, according to NASA. The record was set by the Apollo 13 spacecraft at 248,655 miles (400,171 km) from Earth, and Orion is expected to travel a total of 270,000 miles from Earth — a point it should reach on Monday.

In an update by the European Space Agency (ESA), which provided Orion’s service module, Philippe Deloo, manager for Orion Service Module Program at ESA, shared that the fuel efficiency of the spacecraft is better than expected.

“The European Service Module is operating more fuel-efficiently than the Artemis mission designers had foreseen, and it produces more electrical power while consuming less — many things have impressed us on the module’s performance so far,” Deloo said. “Mission control is enjoying pushing Orion and the European Service Module to their limits. The years of planning, designing, and building to the highest specifications are paying off, the European Service Module is performing better than we could have ever expected, and we have lots of data to analyze and learn from to ensure we will be taking astronauts to the Moon in the safest and most efficient way possible.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Hubble Space Telescope captures the earliest stage of star formation
A small, dense cloud of gas and dust called CB 130-3 blots out the center of this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. CB 130-3 is an object known as a dense core, a compact agglomeration of gas and dust. This particular dense core is in the constellation Serpens and seems to billow across a field of background stars.
NASA team pauses efforts to deploy Lucy spacecraft’s unlatched array
see lucy spacecraft slingshot past earth fly by
James Webb spots two of the earliest galaxies ever seen
Two of the most distant galaxies seen to date are captured in these Webb pictures of the outer regions of the giant galaxy cluster Abell 2744. The galaxies are not inside the cluster, but many billions of light-years behind it. 
How to watch Orion make its closest approach to the moon on Monday
An artist's depiction of the Orion spacecraft flying close to the moon.
NASA sticks with Artemis I launch despite minor damage from Hurricane Nicole
NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Teams began walkdowns and inspections at the pad to assess the status of the rocket and spacecraft after the passage of Hurricane Nicole.
NASA launches weather satellite and inflatable heat shield test
A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket carrying the Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS)-2 civilian polar-orbiting weather satellite for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA's Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator (LOFTID) tech demo lifts off from Space Launch Complex-3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 1:49 a.m. PST (4:49 a.m. EST) Nov. 10, 2022.
See the dark pillar of the Cone Nebula captured by the Very Large Telescope
The Cone Nebula is part of a star-forming region of space, NGC 2264, about 2500 light-years away. Its pillar-like appearance is a perfect example of the shapes that can develop in giant clouds of cold molecular gas and dust, known for creating new stars. This dramatic new view of the nebula was captured with the FOcal Reducer and low dispersion Spectrograph 2 (FORS2) instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT), and released on the occasion of ESO’s 60th anniversary.
Mars Express orbiter has relayed data from seven different Mars missions
An artist's impression of Mars Express. The spacecraft left Earth for Mars on 2 June 2003. It reached its destination after a six-month journey, and has been investigating the planet since early 2004.
James Webb’s MIRI instrument is back to full operations
The James Webb Space Telescope.
Hubble captures rare image of a supernova as it happens
As a result of a phenomenon called gravitational lensing, three different moments in a far-off supernova explosion were captured in a single snapshot by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The light from the supernova, which was located behind the galaxy cluster Abell 370, was multiply lensed by the cluster’s immense gravity. This light took three different paths through the cosmic lens of the massive cluster. The three paths were three different lengths, so when the light arrived at Hubble (on the same day in December 2010), the supernova appeared at three different stages of evolution.
Super-sensitive exoplanet-hunting instrument captures its first light data
James Chong, infrastructure technician at Keck Observatory, assisting with the delicate lift of the Zerodur optics bench into the observatory basement where the instrument resides.
How to watch the first NASA spacewalk in eight months
A NASA spacewalk
NASA’s CAPSTONE arrival brings lunar space station a step closer
Artist's illustration of CAPSTONE approaching the moon.