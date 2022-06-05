How to watch SpaceX launch a cargo ship to the ISS this week

This week, a SpaceX Cargo Dragon spacecraft will travel to the International Space Station (ISS), carrying supplies and scientific research equipment to the astronauts there. NASA will livestream the launch, and we’ve got the details on how you can watch the event from home.

On Friday, June 10 at 10:22 a.m. ET (7:22 a.m. PT), a SpaceX Dragon will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It will carry 4,500 pounds of cargo to the space station, which it is scheduled to arrive at on Sunday, June 12 at 6:20 a.m. ET (3:20 a.m. PT). When it arrives at the Harmony module of the space station, NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren and Bob Hines will oversee its docking with the station.

What to expect from the launch

This will be the 25th resupply mission to the station provided by SpaceX. On the Dragon will be supplies for the crew, as well as a variety of scientific research projects. These include NASA’s Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT) instrument, which will measure the dust in Earth’s atmosphere, particularly over arid regions like deserts. By tracking how the dust from these regions moves, the experiment hopes to provide more information on how dust contributes to climate change.

How to watch the launch

The launch will be livestreamed, along with coverage beginning the day before to give more information about the mission and the cargo carried by the craft. Coverage of prelaunch events begins on Thursday, June 9, with a conversation between experts about Earth’s climate streaming at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT), followed by a prelaunch news conference at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 a.m. PT).

Coverage of the launch itself begins at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) on Friday, June 10, with the launch scheduled for 10:22 a.m. ET (7:22 a.m. PT). There will also be coverage of the docking with the space station starting at 5 a.m. ET (2 a.m. PT) on Sunday, June 12.

To watch the livestream, you can either use the video embedded near the top of this page or head to NASA’s YouTube channel.

