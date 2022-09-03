 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

James Webb snapped a picture of an exoplanet for the first time

Georgina Torbet
By

The James Webb Space Telescope has directly imaged an exoplanet for the first time. This is exciting because it is very rare for exoplanets to be directly imaged, as usually, their existence has to be inferred from other data. By taking an image of a planet outside our solar system, Webb demonstrates how we’ll be able to gather more information than ever before about distant worlds.

There are over 5,000 known exoplanets, but the vast majority of these have been detected using techniques like the transit method, in which the light from a host star dips slightly when a planet passes in front of it, or radial velocity, in which a star is slightly tugged around by the gravity of a planet. In these methods, the existence of a planet is inferred because of the effect that can be observed on a star, so the planet itself isn’t directly observed. In rare cases, however, an exoplanet can be observed directly, particularly if it is a large planet located relatively nearby.

This image shows the exoplanet HIP 65426 b in different bands of infrared light.
This image shows the exoplanet HIP 65426 b in different bands of infrared light, as seen from the James Webb Space Telescope: purple shows the NIRCam instrument’s view at 3.00 micrometers, blue shows the NIRCam instrument’s view at 4.44 micrometers, yellow shows the MIRI instrument’s view at 11.4 micrometers, and red shows the MIRI instrument’s view at 15.5 micrometers. These images look different because of the ways the different Webb instruments capture light. NASA/ESA/CSA, A Carter (UCSC), the ERS 1386 team, and A. Pagan (STScI)

Webb made one such direct observation of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, and was able to capture an image of the planet using four different filters. Each of these filters corresponds to a different wavelength of light, capturing different features of the planet and its environment. The planet is a big one at between six and 12 times the mass of Jupiter, and it is a relative youngster at just 15 to 20 million years old.

“This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb but also for astronomy generally,” said leader of the observations Sasha Hinkley in a statement.

To observe the planet, the researchers needed to block out the light coming from the planet’s host star. As the star is so much brighter than the planet, this light has to be blocked to make it possible to see the planet. This is done with an instrument called a coronagraph, which is a mask that blocks light from a bright source.

“It was really impressive how well the Webb coronagraphs worked to suppress the light of the host star,” Hinkley said.

“Obtaining this image felt like digging for space treasure,” said another of the researchers, Aarynn Carter. “At first all I could see was light from the star, but with careful image processing I was able to remove that light and uncover the planet.”

This finding demonstrates some of Webb’s abilities when it comes to finding and investigating exoplanets. “I think what’s most exciting is that we’ve only just begun,” Carter said. “There are many more images of exoplanets to come that will shape our overall understanding of their physics, chemistry, and formation. We may even discover previously unknown planets, too.”

Editors' Recommendations

NASA chief reflects on Monday’s scrubbed rocket launch

NASA's SLS rocket on the launchpad.

NASA scrubs Monday’s launch of its mega moon rocket

NASA's SLS rocket on its way to the launchpad.

How will the weather affect NASA’s rocket launch tomorrow?

NASA's mega moon rocket on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center.

Hubble revisits a funky irregular dwarf galaxy

The galaxy featured in this Picture of the Week has a shape unlike many of the galaxies familiar to Hubble. Its thousands of bright stars evoke a spiral galaxy, but it lacks the characteristic ‘winding’ structure. The shining red blossoms stand out as well, twisted by clouds of dust — these are the locations of intense star formation. Yet it also radiates a diffuse glow, much like an elliptical galaxy and its core of older, redder stars. This galactic marvel is known to astronomers as NGC 1156.

How to watch the rollout ahead of NASA’s biggest launch of the year

A full Moon in view on June 14, 2022 behind the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft atop the mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket and spacecraft are undergoing final preparations for launch.

Check out this sublime ISS image showing a moonlit Earth

Earth bathed in moonlight.

Time-lapse video compresses moon rocket’s 10-hour trip into 25 seconds

time lapse video speeds up moon rockets trip to launchpad nasa sls rocket rollout

How to watch SpaceX’s Cargo Dragon depart ISS on Friday

A SpaceX Crew Dragon approaches the space station.

Astronaut snaps ‘spectacular’ aurora from the space station

An aurora as seen from the space station.

NASA’s online tool will let you track Artemis I moon mission in real time

NASA's Artemis I mission tracker.

Orion spacecraft’s upcoming moon voyage depicted in new animation

An artist's depiction of the Orion spacecraft flying close to the moon.

NASA announces candidate sites for future crewed moon landing

Shown here is a rendering of 13 candidate landing regions for Artemis III. Each region is approximately 9.3 by 9.3 miles (15 by 15 kilometers). A landing site is a location within those regions with an approximate 328-foot (100-meter) radius.

Rocket Lab plans to send the first private mission to Venus

Illustration of Rocket Lab's mission to Venus.