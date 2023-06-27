 Skip to main content
James Webb detects important molecule in the stunning Orion nebula

The Orion Nebula is famous for its beauty, but it was also the site of a recent exciting scientific discovery. The James Webb Space Telescope has detected an important molecule in a planet-forming disk of debris within the nebula. The molecule, called methyl cation (CH3+), is a carbon compound that is important for the formation of life and has never been observed in space before.

This image is NIRCam's view of the Orion Bar region studied by the team of astronomers. Bathed in harsh ultraviolet light from the stars of the Trapezium Cluster, it is an area of intense activity, with star formation and active astrochemistry. This made it a perfect place to study the exact impact that ultraviolet radiation has on the molecular makeup of the discs of gas and dust that surround new stars. The radiation erodes the nebula's gas and dust in a process known as photoevaporation; this creates the rich tapestry of cavities and filaments that fill the view. The radiation also ionises the molecules, causing them to emit light — not only does this create a beautiful vista, it also allows astronomers to study the molecules using the spectrum of their emitted light obtained with Webb's MIRI and NIRSpec instruments.
This image is NIRCam’s view of the Orion Bar region studied by the team of astronomers. Bathed in harsh ultraviolet light from the stars of the Trapezium Cluster, it is an area of intense activity, with star formation and active astrochemistry. This made it a perfect place to study the exact impact that ultraviolet radiation has on the molecular makeup of the discs of gas and dust that surround new stars. ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, M. Zamani (ESA/Webb), the PDRs4All ERS Team

Webb studied a part of the nebula using its NIRCam and MIRI instruments, observing an area where bright young stars are being born and giving off ionizing radiation which makes nearby dust and gas glow beautifully. As well as making for a stunning image, the glow also allows spectroscopy instruments to study the chemical composition of the disk by splitting the light coming from it into wavelengths and seeing which wavelengths have been absorbed.

Combining data from both instruments allowed scientists to identify the presence of methyl cation.

An international team of scientists have used data collected by the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope to detect a molecule known as the methyl cation (CH3+) for the first time, located in the protoplanetary disc surrounding a young star. They accomplished this feat with a cross-disciplinary expert analysis, including key input from laboratory spectroscopists. The vital role of CH3+ in interstellar carbon chemistry has been predicted since the 1970s, but Webb's unique capabilities have finally made observing it possible — in a region of space where planets capable of accommodating life could eventually form.
An international team of scientists have used data collected by the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope to detect a molecule known as the methyl cation (CH3+) for the first time, located in the protoplanetary disc surrounding a young star. ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, M. Zamani (ESA/Webb), the PDRs4All ERS Team

This particular molecule is a key part of organic chemistry, as it helps other carbon-based molecules form. It was identified in a planet-forming disk around a small red dwarf star called d203-506, located 1350 light-years away. The system is young, and it experiences high levels of ultraviolet radiation from other nearby stars. And while ultraviolet radiation is often destructive to organic molecules, in this case, the radiation may actually have helped the methyl cation to form.

One theory is that energy from the radiation helps the molecule to form. The researchers also found that nearby disks which didn’t experience so much radiation had more water present, unlike the disk d203-506 which had no water. “This clearly shows that ultraviolet radiation can completely change the chemistry of a proto-planetary disc,” said lead author Olivier Berné of the University of Toulouse in a statement. “It might actually play a critical role in the early chemical stages of the origins of life by helping to produce CH3+ — something that has perhaps previously been underestimated.”

The research is published in the journal Nature.

