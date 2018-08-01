Digital Trends
Tablet Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 hands-on review

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4 brings something new to Android tablets

1 of 24
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 24
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 19
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 21
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 22
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 review
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 8
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 6
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 7
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 5
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 20
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 18
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 23
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 17
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 16
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 15
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 14
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 13
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 12
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 3
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 11
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 10
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 1
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 9
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 4
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4 makes Android tablets exciting again.
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4 makes Android tablets exciting again.
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4 makes Android tablets exciting again.

Highs

  • Beautiful, sharp display
  • Big battery
  • Modern, sleek design
  • Snappy performance
  • Productive DeX interface

Lows

  • S Pen feels cheap, useless
  • Keyboard cover blocks speakers
  • Expensive after adding keyboard cover
Julian Chokkattu
By
Research Center: Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

Android tablets have been floating in limbo for quite some time. Google never pushed developers to create apps designed specifically for tablets, unlike Apple did with the iPad, and that left a lackluster user experience when you wanted to get some work done. A Bluetooth keyboard or stylus never really helped. For productivity, your best bet was going the Windows route with a two-in-one like the Microsoft’s Surface line, or with Apple’s iPad range. Samsung’s trying to change all that with its latest tablet, the Galaxy Tab S4.

At a quick glance, the Tab S4 — while gorgeous — looks like any other Android tablet. But Samsung has brought over its DeX desktop mode from its smartphones, which enables a far more productive interface. Let’s take a closer look.

Refined design

The Galaxy Tab S4 has a much more contemporary look over last year’s Tab S3, and that’s thanks to uniform bezels around the 10.5-inch screen. The larger screen size (up from 9.7-inches last year) doesn’t mean the tablet is bigger, as the shrunken bezels helped Samsung maintain almost the same size.

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

There’s no more home button or Samsung logo on the front, so it looks clean and minimal. In landscape orientation, the power button sits at the top edge, next to a volume rocker. You can double tap the screen to turn it on, eliminating the need for a physical home button.

On the bottom edge in the same orientation is the pogo pin connector that can attach to Samsung’s keyboard cover (more on this later), and on the right edge is where you can plug a USB Type-C cable in to charge the Tab S4. You’ll be happy to learn there’s a headphone jack here next to the charging port.

The Galaxy Tab S4 has a much more contemporary look over last year’s Tab S3.

Like last year’s Tab S3, there are four speakers tuned by AKG  in the four corners of the Tab S4, but Samsung said the tablet sounds “louder than ever before” thanks to support for Dolby Atmos sound. The sound is spatial, but it didn’t get as loud as we’d like in a room with some background chatter. It doesn’t sound as good as the iPad Pro’s quad speaker set up, and we also noticed the Tab S4’s keyboard cover completely muffles the speakers, making them sound incredibly poor. It’s odd, considering you’ll likely want the tablet sitting upright with the keyboard cover when you’re playing music or videos, but we’ll have to do more testing to make sure this is a persistent problem.

The AMOLED screen is a different story — it’s absolutely gorgeous. With a 2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution, the display is sharp, gets incredibly bright, and plenty colorful. The 10.5-inch size also doesn’t feel too small. It’s lightweight and compact enough to carry around, and it will fit in your backpack or purse without any problems. There’s enough bezel around the screen to comfortably hold the tablet without touching the screen, too.

samsung galaxy tab s4 review 11
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The back of the tablet is all glass, which means you’ll want to take extra care handling it. There’s not much happening on the back — except for all the fingerprints it picks up — but the camera design looks a little dated.

The Book Cover Keyboard costs $150 (though there’s a deal through September 8 that cuts the price in half), and it’s comfortable to type on. Placing the tablet inside is relatively quick and simple, though it’s due to this keyboard that the audio sounds muffled — there are bumpers covering the speakers, which seems like an oversight. Samsung also has a cover available without the keyboard, in case you don’t want it.

The S Pen looks more like a fountain pen; it’s a lot more elegant.

Attached to the keyboard cover is a little cap you can slide the S Pen into, which is included with the Tab S4. The S Pen looks more like a fountain pen; it’s a lot more elegant. It’s feels nice to hold and use, but we’d have liked if it had a bit more weight to it. It’s a little too lightweight, which makes it feel cheap and easily breakable.

Samsung has brought several S Pen features from the Galaxy Note 8 over to the Tab S4, including Screen Off Memo, which only works in tablet mode, but it lets you write on the screen without having to turn it on. There’s also Air Command, which lets you press the button on the S Pen to open up a list of apps for quick access; Live Message, where you can draw on photos and turn them into animated GIFs; and Translate, which translates text the S Pen is hovering over. In our brief time with it, we still don’t feel like the S Pen is a necessary addition to the Tab S4, and we’re more likely to utilize a Bluetooth mouse.

DeX interface

The highlight of the Tab S4 is the new DeX interface. Previously, you’ve only been able to place a Galaxy S8, S9, or Note 8 on Samsung’s DeX Station or DeX Pad docks, and connect it to a monitor to access Samsung’s DeX Android desktop interface. Now, when the Tab S4 connects to the keyboard, it automatically launches DeX.

samsung galaxy tab s4 review 21
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

DeX is Samsung’s desktop Android mode, which adds a traditional dock at the bottom with the Android navigation keys and an app drawer, and there’s a system tray on the bottom right so you can access settings and notifications. Apps sit on the home screen like a Windows laptop. You can open multiple app windows, and you can resize them all to your liking.

It’s immediately clear you’ll want to keep using DeX mode when this device is docked with a keyboard.

While every Android app will work in this mode, not every app will convert to a tablet interface. Almost all of Samsung’s apps will, and the company has gradually been adding support for more third-party apps. We spent a month last year using the DeX interface through a Galaxy S8 as a replacement to our laptop, and it was perfectly capable of handling most of our tasks, though we largely used Samsung’s web browser app. Things might get more tricky if you need to run specialized software, though DeX does work with virtual computers, and you still have access to every Android app available. We’ll be spending more time in this mode to see if it has improved.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Compared To
microsoft surface go hands on prd
Microsoft Surface Go
apple 10 5e28091inch ipad pro 5 inch press
Apple 10.5‑inch iPad Pro
apple ipad 9 7 product
Apple iPad 9.7
samsung galaxy tab s3 gallery front black
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3
iPad Air 2 5
Apple iPad Air 2
lg g pad 10 1 press image
LG G Pad 10.1
lenovo thinkpad 10
Lenovo ThinkPad 10
microsoft surface 2 review micosoft press image
Microsoft Surface 2
Razer Edge Pro
Barnes & Noble Nook HD+
Dell Latitude 10
Dell XPS 10
Lenovo ThinkPad Tablet 2
Acer Iconia Tab W700
Acer Iconia Tab A700

Thankfully, you can swap to a tablet interface at any time. It’s not as fast as we’d like — you need to open the quick settings menu, tap the DeX tile, and it will then take around 3 seconds to swap to tablet mode. A one-button switch on the system tray would have been a nicer alternative.

Standard Android 8.1 Oreo  is perfectly capable, though it’s immediately clear you’ll want to keep using DeX mode when this device is docked with a keyboard. We’d have liked Samsung to build a trackpad into the keyboard cover, so we wouldn’t have to rely on the touchscreen or a separate Bluetooth mouse.

Strong specs

The Galaxy Tab S4 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB of RAM. We haven’t done a lot of testing yet, but we didn’t run into any glaring problems with performance. It may be last year’s processor, but it should still be able to run almost everything you throw at it.

There are 64GB and 256GB models available, but a MicroSD card slot also lets you add more space if you need it. The Tab S4 has a 13-megapixel camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel camera on the front, though we haven’t had a chance to test either yet.

Samsung has also thrown in a massive 7,300mAh battery inside, which the company said will make the tablet last through 16 hours of video playback. That’s quite impressive if it’s true, and we’ll certainly be testing those claims.

Price and availability

The Galaxy Tab S4 comes in a Wi-Fi and LTE variant, though the latter will only be available through Verizon at launch. More carrier support will come in the third quarter, including Sprint and US Cellular.

Both models will be available for purchase starting August 10, with the Wi-Fi model up for sale through Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung’s website. The 64GB model will set you back $650, and the 256GB version costs $750.

We’ll have to do a lot more testing with the Tab S4 to see if it’s a viable laptop replacement with DeX mode, so stay tuned for a full review soon.

moto z3 play prod
Product Review

The Moto Z3 Play packs a lot of juice with its included battery mod

Motorola’s latest phone is the mid-range Moto Z3 Play. It costs $500, so why wouldn’t you just get the OnePlus 6? The answer isn’t so simple. There’s a lot to like here, and the phone comes with a battery mod that extends its life…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
oneplus 5t hands on review flat angle
Mobile

Here are the best OnePlus 5T cases to keep the flagship-killer beautiful

The OnePlus 5T is an incredible phone, capable of trading blows with the biggest boys from Apple, LG, and Samsung. But for all its strength, it's not invincible. Keep it safe with our selection of the best OnePlus 5T cases.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung-bogo-galaxy-s8-samsung_galaxy_s8_device_6
Mobile

9 common problems with the Samsung Galaxy S8, and how to fix them

Despite being one of Samsung's flagship phones, some users are facing problems with the Galaxy S8. Thankfully, there are fixes and potential workarounds for those struggling. Our troubleshooting tips are easy to follow.
Posted By Simon Hill
porsche design huawei mate rs top profile
Mobile

Here's a first look at what may be the absolutely massive Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei is no stranger when it comes to big phones. And this year it plans to go even bigger with the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. The pro model is rumored to have a massive 6.9-inch display while the smaller phone comes in at 6.5 inches.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
OnePlus 6 Main
Mobile

OnePlus outsold Samsung and Apple in India this past quarter

The OnePlus 6 has flagship-tier specs and a design to rival plenty of other 2018 flagship phones. It's powerful, beautiful, and very well priced. Here's everything you need to know about it.
Posted By Mark Jansen
vivo nex s prod
Product Review

It seems like the most futuristic phone ever made, until you use it

The Vivo Nex S astonishes with its cutting edge technology, futuristic design, and eye-catching camera. You’ll have to work to buy one, as it’s an import only, but if you’re tempted, what’s it like to live with? Find out in our…
Posted By Andy Boxall
major u k mobile retailer hit by hackers carphone warehouse
Mobile

Dixons Carphone underestimated data hack, now says 10 million affected

Mobile retailer Dixons Carphone has admitted a massive data breach which has exposed payment details of 5.9 million people, and the accounts of 10 million. Dixons says no fraudulent activity has been recorded.
Posted By Andy Boxall
samsung galaxy s9 news frozen ar emoji
Mobile

Pretend to be a beloved 'Frozen' character in Samsung's latest AR Emoji update

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus are here. The flagship devices boast some awesome new features and a powerful new processor. Here's everything you need to know about these Samsung phones.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Brenda Stolyar
honor note 10 news blue front rear
Mobile

It's here, and it's massive: The Honor Note 10 is more tablet than phone

The Honor Note 10 has been announced in China, and it's big. We mean really big too -- from the battery to the screen size. It's worth taking a close look, as there is an excellent chance an international version of the phone will come at…
Posted By Andy Boxall
whatsapp
Social Media

WhatsApp video calls supporting up to four people are now rolling out

WhatsApp has finally brought group video calling to the popular communication app, making it possible for folks to have face-to-face conversations with multiple people at once. Stickers are coming soon, too.
Posted By Lulu Chang
mobvoi ticwatch pro news wrist suit
Wearables

The best Wear OS watches

There are a ton of different Wear OS watches out there, but which one's right for you? No matter what you're looking for from a smartwatch, here are the best Wear OS watches out there.
Posted By Andy Boxall
why google is going back to white space in design your match maps
Mobile

Google Maps for iOS can help you find your perfect 'Match'

Google showed off a new version of Maps at Google I/O 2018, and now that redesign is rolling out. The new version of Maps brings with it a number of great features, including personalized recommendations based on your location history.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Christian de Looper
amazon pay places
Mobile

Moto Z3 Play and G6 Play come out to play on Amazon Prime Exclusive Phones

Amazon has been adding more phones to its Prime Exclusive Phones program. We've rounded up all the devices you can get discounted, with some great phones from big names like LG and Motorola.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Google Clock
Mobile

Google Clock is getting music streaming support — here’s how to enable it

Google Clock is finally getting integration with music streaming services, meaning you can now wake up to your favorite tunes instead of those jarring alarm noises. Here's how to enable music streaming support in the Google Clock app.
Posted By Christian de Looper