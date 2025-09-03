 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Tablets

After a conspicuously long absence, Instagram is now available for iPads

You can finally watch Reels the way they're meant to be seen.

By
Instagram for iPad
Instagram

What’s happened? The iPad finally has an official Instagram app, 15 years after the service first launched. The official app is something users have requested for years, but the iPad version looks a little different than you might remember.

  • Instead of opening onto your feed, Instagram for iPad opens straight into Reels, Instagram’s TikTok competitor.
  • Users will still see the Stories menu at the top of the screen.
  • The app also comes with a new Following tab that shows posts from accounts you follow in chronological order.

Why this is important: Instagram has only been usable on iPad through the iPhone app (a less-than-ideal experience) or through the browser. Now the social media platform finally has a dedicated app on iPad, and it even has a few new features.

  • The Instagram for iPad app is designed to utilize the bigger screen and provide “more features with fewer taps.”
  • Users will be able to check comments on Reels while keeping the video at full size.
  • The DMs page will display your inbox beside chats, similar to what Facebook Messenger looks like on a desktop.
Recommended Videos

Why should I care? For years, Instagram maintained that its iPad user base wasn’t enough to justify a dedicated app. The announcement of one now is a surprise, but it likely stems from the uncertainty surrounding TikTok earlier in the year.

  • Instagram for iPad is available today through the Apple Store.
  • It works on all iPads running iPadOS 15.1 or later.
  • Android users will soon receive the updated tablet design and new features on the Android version of the app.
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Technology Writer
Patrick has written about tech for more than 15 years and isn't slowing down anytime soon. With previous clients ranging from…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

You can now download iOS 26, iPadOS 26 and macOS Tahoe public betas on your iPhone, iPad and Mac
Plus, the watchOS 26 for Apple Watch and tvOS 26 for Apple TV public betas are also available
Apple's suite of hardware products

What's happened? Apple has released the public betas for its upcoming suite of operating system updates.

It means iPhone owners can now download the iOS 26 public beta, iPad owners get access to iPadOS 26, Mac users can now check out macOS Tahoe, while Watch wearers have the option to experience the watchOS 26 public beta.

Read more
AppleCare One is the device protection plan I’ve always wished for
Hero image for AppleCare One service package.

Apple has just introduced a device coverage plan that will let buyers insure up to three devices in the same bundle, starting at $19.99 per month. The name’s AppleCare One, and it’s now live for customers to sign up, as long as they are based in the US. 

So, what’s the benefit? Well, instead of paying separately for Apple Care+ plans for each device, users can now club their gadgets together and pay a flat monthly fee. The company promises you can save up to $11 per month in coverage fees with the new service. 

Read more
The next iPad Pro could get a weirdly practical camera upgrade
home Screen of an iPad Pro that boots iPadOS 18.

Apple’s next wave of M5-powered machines will start hitting the shelves next year. We’re talking about an upgrade to the MacBook Air and an earlier-than-usual launch for the MacBook Pro refresh. The iPad Pro is also queued up for a silicon upgrade, but it seems there will be another surprise for buyers who engage in a lot of video calling. 

According to Bloomberg, Apple is planning to offer two front-facing cameras on the next iPad Pro. The first one will sit in its usual landscape mode orientation at the top, while the second one will be positioned on the adjacent edge to allow video calls in portrait mode.  

Read more