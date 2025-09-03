After a conspicuously long absence, Instagram is now available for iPads

What’s happened? The iPad finally has an official Instagram app, 15 years after the service first launched. The official app is something users have requested for years, but the iPad version looks a little different than you might remember.
- Instead of opening onto your feed, Instagram for iPad opens straight into Reels, Instagram’s TikTok competitor.
- Users will still see the Stories menu at the top of the screen.
- The app also comes with a new Following tab that shows posts from accounts you follow in chronological order.
Why this is important: Instagram has only been usable on iPad through the iPhone app (a less-than-ideal experience) or through the browser. Now the social media platform finally has a dedicated app on iPad, and it even has a few new features.
- The Instagram for iPad app is designed to utilize the bigger screen and provide “more features with fewer taps.”
- Users will be able to check comments on Reels while keeping the video at full size.
- The DMs page will display your inbox beside chats, similar to what Facebook Messenger looks like on a desktop.
Why should I care? For years, Instagram maintained that its iPad user base wasn’t enough to justify a dedicated app. The announcement of one now is a surprise, but it likely stems from the uncertainty surrounding TikTok earlier in the year.
- Instagram for iPad is available today through the Apple Store.
- It works on all iPads running iPadOS 15.1 or later.
- Android users will soon receive the updated tablet design and new features on the Android version of the app.