School’s out: How we learn in the age of coronavirus

The rapid spread of the coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, caused school districts, colleges, and universities to shut down and move all classes online with very little notice. Millions of students and parents suddenly have to deal with the new reality of remote learning.

Educational tech companies are scrambling to innovate, some schools are doing virtual classes better than others, and the most vulnerable students are being left behind. Here’s how education is changing in the age of coronavirus.