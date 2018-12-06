Digital Trends
Video Game System Reviews

PlayStation Classic review

Not even the promise of nostalgia can save the PlayStation Classic

1 of 10
Sony Playstation Classic Unboxing
sony playstation classic review 8
sony playstation classic review 10
sony playstation classic review 9
sony playstation classic review 7
sony playstation classic review 2
sony playstation classic review 4
sony playstation classic review 11
sony playstation classic review 3
sony playstation classic review 6
The PS Classic is a cute collectible, but not a great gaming machine.
The PS Classic is a cute collectible, but not a great gaming machine.
The PS Classic is a cute collectible, but not a great gaming machine.

Highs

  • Looks good on a shelf
  • A few gems in the game lineup

Lows

  • Mostly dull selection of games
  • No analog sticks on controllers
  • Missing USB AC Adapter
  • High price point for what you get

DT Editors' Rating

4.0
Scores Explained How we test
Felicia Miranda
By

Classic mini-consoles, a trend Nintendo set on fire with the NES Classic, are the perfect blend of nostalgia and modern technology. You get a compilation of your favorite classic games on an adorably compact platform that easily connects to your TV. There’s no need to buy confusing wire adapters or surf eBay for games.

It’s no wonder gamers love the concept, but Sony’s PlayStation Classic doesn’t quite meet the expectations set by Nintendo’s hugely successful mini-consoles. In fact, it doesn’t even come close.

Dude, where’s the games?

When the PlayStation Classic was first announced, the hype was real. Finally, my favorite console company would be putting out their very own collectible mini console. Visions of playing all my favorite retro platformers and Japanese role-playing games swam through my mind. Even without knowing the full list of games, I was positive I needed to have it.

Then the list came, and it was…disappointing. A few noteworthy titles like Metal Gear Solid, Rayman, and Resident Evil Director’s Cut speckled the collection, but overall, it was underwhelming.

Where are games like Suikoden 2, Valkyrie Profile, Crash Bandicoot, Gex, Tomb Raider, and Tomba? These are the titles that helped define the PS1 era. Sure, I could turn on my PS3 and play those games for a small fee, but what’s the point of a PlayStation Classic if it doesn’t have the games that make it a classic? Without an option to even download PS1 games purchased in the PlayStation Store, it makes you wonder who Sony had in mind when putting this list together.

sony playstation classic review 10
Les Shu/Digital Trends

Names like Grand Theft Auto, Twisted Metal, and Revelations: Persona might stir up a glimmer of excitement, but these games do not hold up well and, in the case of Grand Theft Auto and Revelations: Persona, seem included only because more recent titles in each respective series are mega-hits. The likelihood you’ll play any of these again once you realize that is slim.

In a league of its own

I could overlook the dull collection of games if the PlayStation Classic shined elsewhere, but it stumbles just about everywhere else the other mini-consoles shined.

The NES Classic comes equipped with 30 signature titles and a vibrant side-scrolling menu with bubbly chiptune music. Each game has four save states and can be played in three different display modes — CRT, 4:3, and Pixel Perfect — each of which looks great on an HD screen.

The PlayStation Classic, on the other hand, only comes with 20 mediocre games, an uninspired, silent menu with only one save state for the entire system, and no cool display modes (or any bonus features to speak of).

Worse, many games on the PlayStation Classic don’t hold up well when scaled up to 720p. The major sellers of the console like Metal Gear Solid, Final Fantasy VII, and Resident Evil Director’s Cut will all have you squinting at muddy polygons as you try to make out what exactly you’re looking at. Some custom display modes and a more sophisticated upscaling method could’ve partially resolved the problem.

If you do manage to squint your way past the graphics, you’ll be exasperated by the controllers, which have no analog sticks. Playing games that require more precise movements, like Tekken 3 and Syphon Filter, can become incredibly frustrating.

Even the SNES Classic, which comes with two controllers and 20 games, has a clear advantage over PlayStation’s mini console. With the same number of offerings, it’s priced at a tidy $80, while the PlayStation Classic comes in at a whopping $100. That’s a steep price point for a mini console that doesn’t even have the courtesy to include its own USB AC adapter.

A missed opportunity

The PlayStation Classic comes with two wired controllers, an HDMI cable, and a USB AC adapter cable that works with just about any cell phone USB charging plug. The mini model sports faux memory card slots but uses a virtual memory card for in-game saves. The power, reset, and open buttons are functional, though the disc drive doesn’t open. Instead, the open button is used to virtually switch CDs on multi-disc games.

sony playstation classic review 2
Joel Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The PlayStation Classic isn’t all bad. Some of these features are clever, and if the software was there, it could make for a pretty nifty console. It’s a cute replica of the PS1, about 45 percent smaller than the original. And you’ll find some gems tucked away in its list of games. Final Fantasy VII, Metal Gear Solid, Rayman, Jumping Flash, and Wild Arms are fun, memorable games even today.

It might seem like I’m being unfair, especially to those who might see the PlayStation Classic as a neat trinket to keep around the house as eye candy or the occasional party trick. Yet its price makes it hard to justify as a novelty, and it lacks key games that true PlayStation loyalists would want. It feels like Sony didn’t consider its audience when putting this console together.

Sony PlayStation Classic Compared To
nintendo switch swicth product
Nintendo Switch
new nintendo 2ds xl 2 prd
New Nintendo 2DS XL
Nintendo 3DS XL
sony-playstation-vita-screen-front
Sony PlayStation Vita
Nintendo 3DS
Nintendo 3DS
nintendo dsi xl review
Nintendo DSi XL
Sony PSP Go
Sony PlayStation 3 Slim
nintendo dsi press
Nintendo DSi
xbox 360 elite press
Xbox 360 Elite
sony playstation 3 review ps3
Sony Playstation 3
wii shop shutting down 2019 nintendo press
Nintendo Wii
nintendo ds lite review
Nintendo DS Lite
microsoft xbox 360 press
Microsoft Xbox 360
Game Boy Micro
Our Take

The PlayStation Classic lacks some signature titles that defined the PS1 era, and it offers no exciting bonus features that might make purchasing it worth the $100 price tag. Poor design choices like a lack of additional save states, a missing USB AC adapter, and controllers with no analog sticks, give the impression the PlayStation Classic was slapped together with no love for its legacy of PS1 or consideration for its fans.

It’s a missed opportunity by Sony, and a disappointment to those who anticipated an ode to an era of games they loved.

Is there a better alternative?

Yes. The Nintendo mini consoles are not only cheaper, but of better value and long-term worth. Sony also makes many original PlayStation titles available on other consoles through re-releases or PlayStation Now, and that’s a better way to enjoy them.

How long will it last?

The PlayStation Classic loses its appeal once you’ve sampled its selection of games. Replayability for most of the titles is low and at the most, and while the console is cool to show off, it has low entertainment value overall.

Should you buy it?

No. Don’t buy the PlayStation Classic if you’re looking for an ode to an incredible era of games because you will be sorely disappointed. It’s a fun collectible, but nothing more.

return of the obra dinn impressions review
Gaming

‘Return of the Obra Dinn’ compels you to solve the seemingly impossible

Return of the Obra Dinn, the latest game from the mind behind Papers, Please, is an intricately designed logic puzzle that initially feels fairly impossible. Its old school 1-bit Macintosh visuals only add to its marvelous intrigue.
Posted By Steven Petite
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the best Xbox One games available right now

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From 'Cuphead' to 'Halo 5,' the best Xbox One games offer something for everyone.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
playstation classic full game lineup
Gaming

You can edit the PlayStation Classic’s emulator settings with a keyboard

The PlayStation Classic doesn't give you many options when it comes to emulating the 20 games it includes, but one clever user managed to figure out a way to edit the emulator itself.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite creative mode announce
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ Creative lets you design your own maps and games

Epic Games announced Fortnite Creative, a new mode coming in Season 7 that lets users create their own private maps and games from the ground up. The mode arrives for Battle Pass owners December 6 and all users December 13.
Posted By Steven Petite
the game awards 2018 everything we know 2015 show
Gaming

Everything you need to know about The Game Awards 2018, including big reveals

The Game Awards returns to Los Angeles for its fifth show this December. Here is everything we know about the event, including its location, where you can watch it, and games that were nominated.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
red dead online economy redemption 2 beans
Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2

Our full coverage Red Dead Redemption 2 is the prequel to the critically acclaimed Red Dead Redemption which featured the beloved John Marston, an ex-outlaw that grapples with the consequences of his past. This time around, you’ll play a…
Posted By Chris DeGraw
Spider-man Hands-on
Product Review

'Marvel's Spider-Man' slings and swings its way to the top of the superhero heap

Insomniac's entry into the superhero genre has a big suit to fill, but ‘Marvel's Spider-Man’ is a phenomenal action game, a strong Spider-Man story, and an open-world game that has plenty to do without getting boring.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
dead by daylight raises 500000 for charity the legion
Gaming

‘Dead by Daylight’ raises over $500,000 for charity, is now on consoles

Dead by Daylight, a horror survival game where four players take on the role of Survivors against a fifth player who controls the Killer, has raised more than $500,000 for charity. The Charity Case DLC is now also available on consoles.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
fortnite season 7 planes holiday wrapping fortniteplanes
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ Season 7 brings ziplines and airplanes as holiday gifts

The seventh season of Fortnite has arrived, and the holiday-themed update adds new weaponized airplanes to battle royale. The update also adds holiday wrapping for weapons and vehicles.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite creative mode announce
Smart Home

One crafty ‘Fortnite’ player figured how to make Alexa his in-game guide

How far would you go to create a more immersive gaming experience? One Reddit user answers that question by combining Fortnite with some creative smart home technology for better gaming sessions.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
red dead redemption 2 companion app leaks
Gaming

Players' 'Red Dead Online' beta progress will carry over to the full release

Red Dead Online will gradually rolled out to Red Dead Redemption 2 players via a beta. We've got all the details about the beta's suite of competitive and cooperative modes, as well as what to expect going forward.
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo Switch Our first take Mike Epstein 0047
Gaming

PS4 vs. Switch: After weighing the pros and cons, which one comes out on top?

Nintendo Switch versus PlayStation 4: Which one has better overall value? We break down the pros and cons of each platform to tell you which of these consoles is truly worth the money.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to choose a microsd card for the nintendo switch 98
Gaming

Play your games whenever you want with a MicroSD card for your Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch uses cartridge-based games, but its internal storage may fill up quicker than you would think. Here's what you should consider when picking out a microSD card to expand your Switch's storage capacity.
Posted By Steven Petite
Fallout 76
Gaming

Get caught up on all things 'Fallout 76,' including recent controversies

Bethesda's Fallout 76 takes the open world series in a new direction. With an emphasis on co-op, survival, and rebuilding a broken world, Fallout 76 is a far different game than its predecessors.
Posted By Steven Petite