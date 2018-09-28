Digital Trends
Smartwatch Reviews

Fossil Q Venture HR review

Google’s new Wear OS elevates Fossil’s Q Venture HR into a watch we want to wear

1 of 16
fossil q venture hr buttons
fossil q venture hr arm at side
fossil q venture hr over the shoulder
fossil q venture hr touchscreen
fossil q venture hr weather
fossil q venture hr profile
fossil q venture hr dim
fossil q venture hr move minutes
fossil q venture hr back
fossil q venture hr clasp
fossil q venture hr screen
fossil q venture hr quick settings
fossil q venture hr watchface
fossil q venture hr messages
fossil q venture hr messages
fossil q venture hr angle
Fossil's Q Venture HR offers essential health and fitness features without sacrificing style.
Fossil's Q Venture HR offers essential health and fitness features without sacrificing style.
Fossil's Q Venture HR offers essential health and fitness features without sacrificing style.

Highs

  • High-resolution display
  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Interchangeable watch straps
  • New Wear OS is much improved

Lows

  • iOS capabilities are limited
  • No Wear 3100 processor
Brenda Stolyar
By
Research Center: Fossil Q Venture HR

It took a few iterations, but Fossil has come even closer to perfecting its smartwatches with the fourth generation Q Venture HR. As the name suggests, the women’s smartwatch now packs a heart rate monitor, but there’s also GPS and an NFC chip for contactless payments — that’s a lot more tech that now fits into an incredibly small, slim case. What’s unfortunate is the processor powering everything inside —  Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100.

Qualcomm just unveiled the Snapdragon Wear 3100, a major upgrade that will help deliver 2 days of battery life and numerous other improvements, and it’s disappointing to see new watches running Google’s Wear OS launching without it. This is, however, one of the first watches we are using with Google’s updated Wear OS interface, which vastly improves the experience of using the watch.

Beautifully designed, even with the bling

The fourth-generation Fossil Q Venture HR is smaller than its predecessor, but we think the 40mm stainless steel case is the perfect size — especially for those with smaller wrists. At 13mm thick, it very much feels like a traditional watch, which immediately elevates the level of comfort when it’s on the wrist.

Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends

While we still aren’t fans of a lot of bling on our watches, our Q Venture HR looks a lot more subtle than previous Fossil watches despite the ring of pave setting stones around the watch face. It ties in well with the gold case and 18mm blush leather strap, which altogether delivers an elegant look. Those who aren’t fans of the gemstones are in luck — the Q Venture HR comes in nine colors including a gold case with a brown leather strap, silver case with a gray silicone strap, and stainless steel.

The 40mm stainless steel case is the perfect size — especially for those with smaller wrists.

The pre-installed watch faces on the Q Venture are quirky, but there are a few others that are less loud. It’s easy to swap them for when you want a more suave look, or something more casual. You can also customize select watch faces by switching up the color scheme; for some, you’re able to add different “complications” as well. For example, on the Fashion Digital watch face you can change up the complications to show whatever you want to see the most like step count, Google Fit data, or your agenda. All customized styles can be saved in folders for easy access whenever needed.

There are three buttons on the right side as opposed to one. This is a nice change of pace as Fossil’s previous watches for women only offer one button, but their men’s watches usually have three offering more versatility. The extra two buttons let you trigger shortcuts to specific apps, and it’s customizable. On the Q Venture HR, the crown also can rotate, which means you can use it to scroll through the operating system instead of getting grubby fingerprints on the screen.

Redesigned Wear OS

The Wear OS redesign from Google is a big improvement over the previous user interface. It’s much more streamlined, and you don’t need to memorize a variety of gestures to accomplish simple tasks anymore. Simple swipes on the display will get you where you need to go, and the redesign overall makes smartwatches much more enjoyable to use.

A swipe down on the display brings you shortcuts like Google Pay, battery saver, Do Not Disturb mode, and more quick setting tiles that you can toggle on or off. The Settings icon is also conveniently placed above the tiles, to allow you to easily access it whenever needed. We do wish there was more customizability here — such as the ability to choose which tiles we want to appear in the menu, just like you are able to do on Google’s Android mobile operating system.

fossil q venture hr lifestyle
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends

Notifications are also more appealing to look at with each one stacked neatly on top of one another in chronological order. You’re able to expand a notification to read through it entirely, and collapse it when you’re done, which is a much faster way to interact with alerts than being taken to a separate screen per notification.

Swiping to the left now takes you to the redesigned Google Fit. With one quick swipe, we’re able to see our activity metrics, and tapping on the display shows more in-depth data. Seeing as how the Q Venture HR adds a heart rate monitor, it’s nice that this data is much more accessible. Having it available to view at a glance so easily makes us more motivated to work towards hitting our fitness goals throughout the day.

The new screen on the left of the watch face provides a personalized overview of the day.

Our favorite feature, however, is powered by Google Assistant. It’s the new screen on the left of the watch face that provides a personalized overview of the day, from calendar appointments, restaurant reservations, traffic alerts, upcoming flight information, and more. For example, on our smartwatch, swiping to the right brings us to information for an upcoming flight we have and details on the hotel we’re staying at, along with weather updates of the city we’re currently in. Smart suggestions here also ensure you utilize all of the watch’s features, from reminding you to check your step count to tapping on “Top news” to see the latest headlines.

It’s important to note that Wear OS still works best with an Android phone, and those using an iPhone will encounter limitations. With iOS, you will have to always run the Wear OS app in the background for the smartwatch to stay connected. iPhone owners also won’t be able to interact with the notifications. You’ll only be able to accept or deny phone calls from the watch.

Smooth performance, nice display

Even though the Q Venture HR includes the two-year old Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, we haven’t run into any issues with performance. Apps load fairly quickly, and we didn’t experience any lag when scrolling through menus or content. With 4GB of storage, you can also store music directly on the smartwatch.

Fossil Q Venture HR Compared To
apple watch series 4 press
Apple Watch Series 4
garmin fenix 5x plus 5 prd
Garmin Fenix 5X Plus
casio pro trek wsd f30
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30
Alpina AlpinerX Hands-on Review
Alpina AlpinerX
fossil q venture prod
Fossil Q Venture
garmin vivoactive 3 prd
Garmin Vivoactive 3
emporio armani connected smartwatch ea prod
Emporio Armani Connected touchscreen…
apple watch series 3 applewatch3prdthmb
Apple Watch Series 3
diesel full guard smartwatch on prdthmb
Diesel On Full Guard Smartwatch
huawei fit product
Huawei Fit
garmin vivoactive hr product
Garmin Vivoactive HR
apple watch series 2 product
Apple Watch Series 2
asus zenwatch 2
Asus ZenWatch 2
Asus ZenWatch Front
Asus ZenWatch
garmin fenix 2 press image
Garmin fenix 2

The circular AMOLED display gets bright, making it easy to view content in direct sunlight. The colors pop off the screen and make the watch faces look more vibrant. The 1.19-inch display is only slightly smaller in size compared to the third-gen Q Venture which came in at 1.2-inches. But without the addition (and distraction) of extra gemstones, it feels like there’s room to see more content on the Q Venture HR.

More fitness features to use

The health and fitness tracking capabilities of previous Fossil Q Venture smartwatches amounted to  tracking steps, calories burned, and distance traveled through Google Fit and Google Fit Workout. The new Q Venture HR can measure your heart rate, and the results are logged in Google Fit.

If you opt-into the feature, the Q Venture HR will measure heart rate automatically throughout the day, updating your beats per minute every 20 minutes. It is automatically tracked and recorded via Google Fit during workouts — so you don’t have to worry about tracking while exercising. Otherwise, you can choose to measure your heart-rate manually throughout the day instead, which will preserve battery life.

Fossil offers exclusive watch face options that include heart rate as a complication — that way you can quickly measure it by tapping on your display. Using the “Essential Digital” watch face, we tapped on the heart-rate icon below the time and waited for it to measure our BPM. While our last measured heart-rate was always listed on the watch face, it’s hidden in ambient mode which is nice if you don’t want to share your heart rate to anyone who looks at the watch. The Google Fit app also offers a nice graph with all the heart rate measurements logged throughout the day — allowing you to see how it fluctuates.

Other features on the Q Venture HR include built-in GPS, which allow you to track your runs and bike rides without needing your smartphone. There’s also an NFC chip for contactless payments through Google Pay. It’s now swim proof as well at 3ATM, for those who want to track swim workouts or shower with it on.

Same battery

The Q Venture HR still includes the same 300mAh battery as its predecessor, which only lasted for a little over 12 hours on the third-generation Q Venture. That’s without the addition of a heart-rate sensor and built-in GPS. We thought the addition of more technology would cause the battery to drain event faster, but our results were surprising.

The Q Venture HR still includes the same 300mAh battery as its predecessor.

Taking it off the charger about 5:30 a.m., we hit 52 percent around 12:45 p.m. (including the watch sitting in airplane mode for three of those hours). The watch still managed to last until 10:50 p.m. before having to place it back on the charger with 7 percent remaining. Even though we did conserve power on the flight, it’s safe to say the smartwatch is capable of lasting throughout an entire day — even with automatic heart-rate monitoring turned on.

What’s convenient is that the Q Venture HR does charge much quicker than the third-generation Q Venture. It’s still a puck-shaped charger, but this time there’s the addition of magnetic pins that clip into the pins on your smartwatch when charging. Fossil says it’s capable of charging your smartwatch’s battery to at least 80 percent in an hour — which we found to be accurate. After placing our smartwatch on the charger at zero percent at about 4:30 a.m., we were at 95 percent by about 5:00 a.m.

We’ll have to test it for a little bit longer before we’ll know exactly how long the Q Venture HR will last with all of its new features.

Price and availability

The Fossil Q Venture HR is currently available from Fossil’s website. Depending on the style you choose, the smartwatch will range anywhere between $255 and $275.

We’ll be putting the Fossil Q Venture HR through its paces over the coming days, so stay tuned for our full review and final verdict.

Apple Watch Series 4
Mobile

How beneficial is ECG in the new Apple Watch? We asked an expert

The Apple Watch Series 4 is packed with features that make it the best smartwatch on the market, but just how valuable is the new ECG and heart-tracking functionality? We spoke to some experts to find out.
Posted By Simon Hill
iOS 12
Mobile

iOS 12.1 beta brings eSIM functionality on iPhone XS, XS Max

After months of betas, the final version of iOS 12 is here to download. The new OS comes along with tons of new capabilities from grouped notifications to Siri Shortcuts, here are all the features you'll find in iOS 12.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Steven Winkelman
best bathroom scales polar balance scale feat
Smart Home

Keep tabs on your pounds with the best bathroom scales

Today's scales measure everything from your body mass index to your bone mass, and with connected apps and fitness trackers, could be the tool to help you reach your fitness goals. Here are some of our favorite models.
Posted By Erika Rawes
armani exchange connected smartwatch news close
Wearables

Armani Exchange’s smartwatch is for those who want their tech to be dapper

Armani is back with another Google Wear OS touchscreen smartwatch, and this time it's from the Armani Exchange division, making it stylish, modern, and affordable. There's plenty of technology inside too.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Suunto 9 Smartwatch
Product Review

The Suunto 9 multisport watch has the stamina to outlast even you

The Suunto 9 offers an astounding 120 hours of continuous tracking thanks to its intelligent battery modes and FusedTrack "GPS without GPS" tracking. We put the Suunto 9 through its paces to find out how well these features work.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
withings steel hr sport face
Mobile

Withings reclaims its brand with the new Steel HR Sport hybrid watch

After repurchasing itself from Nokia, Withings is back with the new Steel HR Sport fitness tracker. The hybrid sports watch may look familiar, but any resemblances to Nokia's Steel HR are only skin-deep.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Virtual Reality Oculus Rift Headset
Computing

Facebook appears set on crafting custom silicon for augmented reality devices

Facebook's latest job postings are seeking engineers and developers for custom augmented reality chipsets, and seem to support speculation that the company is looking to produce AR glasses.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Wearables

Just $100 buys you this super-tough — and very cool — G Shock fitness watch

Casio has announced a new Bluetooth-connected fitness watch in its G Shock line. The GBD-800 has an all-new digital display, fitness tracking technology, a classic G Shock look, and an attractive price.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Apple Watch Series 4
Wearables

Fitbit Versa vs. Apple Watch Series 4: Which wearable is the best?

Smartwatches are the health-conscious wearables that everyone wants. We wanted to see how the brand-new Apple Watch Series 4 matches up with the beloved Fitbit Versa, so we compared them in various categories to help you choose.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
best fitness watches smartwatches for fitbit versa feat
Mobile

Fitbit’s new health care platform sets out to improve wellness in the workplace

Fitbit's new platform, Fitbit Care, aims to help improve wellness in the workplace. Using wearables, digital health coaching, and a more personalized health care experience, employees can have an easier time staying on top of their health.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
harvard exosuit 2018 customize to each user multi joint personalized breaks new ground op 4
Emerging Tech

Harvard’s soft robotic exosuit adapts itself to the needs of every wearer

Harvard engineers have developed a new multi-joint, textile-based soft robotic exosuit, designed to help soldiers, firefighters, and other rescue workers. Here's what makes it so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Wearables

WatchOS 5 comes with tons of new features -- here are our favorites

Months after Apple announced its latest software at WWDC, you can now download WatchOS for the Apple Watch. WatchOS 5 brings a number of new features including new watch faces and improved health tracking.
Posted By Mark Jansen
awesome tech you cant buy yet biolite headlamp feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Click-to-brew beer, comfy headlamps, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle