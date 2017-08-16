Aetna customer? You could have an Apple Watch in your future

Want an Apple Watch? You may want to talk to Aetna. According to a report from CNBC, Apple and the insurance company held a number of “secret discussions” last week in order to make the wearable more widely accessible to Aetna customers. And with millions of individuals (23 million, to be exact) using Aetna’s services, that could mean a lot more Apple Watches for a lot more people.

Currently, Aetna already offers its 50,000 employees the smartwatch as part of its corporate wellness program. But while we may not all work for Aetna, even working with Aetna could pay off in the form of a wearable. Apparently, Aetna hopes to work with Apple to offer either a free or discounted Apple Watch as a perk to members.

Allegedly, the secretive meetings happened in Southern California last Thursday and Friday. The only folks invited to the meetings were executives from the two companies, and hospital chief medical information officers from around the U.S. One of CNBC’s sources claimed that Apple’s Myoung Cha, who leads Apple’s special projects in the health division, led the negotiations.

So why would Aetna be interested in getting Apple Watches for its 23 million customers? Apparently, it’s all part of the company’s efforts to increase public interest in a more health-conscious lifestyle, as well as to aid folks in tracking their diets. And who better to help with that than Apple, whose wearable is now the top-selling tracker in the market, having just overtaken Fitbit as the industry leader. In fact, in the first quarter of 2017, Apple shipped 22 million Apple Watches.

Moreover, Apple appears to be looking for more ways to improve its wearable, including adding “continuous and noninvasive blood sugar monitoring.” That could certainly make it far more useful to wearers, particularly those with diabetes.