  1. Wearables

Garmin services slowly coming back to life after reported ransomware attack

By

This time it’s the IT department that’s getting the workout.

Servers at fitness wearable maker Garmin are beginning to come back online after a ransomware attack reportedly forced the company to shut down operations last week. Some users with performance wearables that use the Garmin Connect services and app are once again able to sync their data, but all operations aren’t fully up yet, according to a Garmin services status page.

Garmin platforms such as Garmin Dive, Garmin Golf, and Live Track are all online, and any health and wellness data collected during the outage is still on the device, so users will be able to see their data once synced to Garmin Connect. Garmin’s app is still down for service, however, with servers showing limited service of app installation, slow data viewing, and delayed third party sync.

According to BleepingComputer, several flyGarmin services used by aircraft pilots are also down, as well as tracking through the Iridium satellite network.

Garmin app down
The Garmin Connect app warns that “we are down for maintenance.” The service has been down for days, following a reported ransomware attack. Jeremy Kaplan / Digital Trends

“Garmin is currently experiencing an outage that affects Garmin services including Garmin Connect,” the company noted on an outage FAQ posted to its site on Saturday. “As a result of the outage, some features and services across these platforms are unavailable to customers. Additionally, our product support call centers are affected by the outage and as a result, we are currently unable to receive any calls, emails or online chats.”

Digital Trends reached out to Garmin for a comment on this story and will update when we receive a response.

The ransomware attack was reportedly caused by WastedLocker, malware from a Russian group that calls itself “Evil Corp” and is known for targeting American organizations with malware in exchange for high ransom payments. Garmin has not yet confirmed its loss of service was connected to a malware attack on its FAQ page about the attack, but assured customers that “Garmin has no indication that this outage has affected your data, including activity, payment, or other personal information.”

BleepingComputer reports that sources close to Garmin, as well as an employee at the company, shared screenshots confirming that the WastedLocker ransomware had infested Garmin servers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best password managers for 2020

have i been pwned owner uncovers 13 million plaintext passwords leaked from free webhost is a safe password even possible we

What is Google Pay, and how do you use it?

Google Pay Feature image

How to unlock a phone on every carrier in 2020

how to unlock a phone on every carrier simchipinhand

Garmin services down after reported ransomware attack

garmin fenix 6x pro forerunner 235 instinct vivoactive 4s fitness tracker smartwatch deals best buy fathers day sale 2020

5 Apple deals so good you’ll make dad proud this Father’s Day

apple airpods pro review db 9

Best Father’s Day Apple Watch Deals 2020: Series 3 and Series 5

apple airpods watch series 5 deals best buy bh photo spring sale review hero 2 768x768

Apple Glass may be coming soon. Here’s everything we know

Treat dad to a Fitbit Charge 4, Fitbit Versa 2 this Father’s Day on the cheap

First pictures of Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 hint that rotating bezel will return

Best Father’s Day Deals 2020: The Ultimate Guide

Apple Watch Series 5, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 discounted for Father’s Day

apple watch series 5 deal best buy memorial day sale review hero 768x479 c

Dreaming of a Fitbit Versa 2? It’s down to its cheapest-ever price

fitbit versa 2 premium news first look 5

Apple Watch coughing out water looks stunning in slow motion

best buy apple watch 5 deal series crop 1200x9999

Last-minute Father’s Day gifts with next-day delivery

Garmin fitness trackers receive steep price cuts at Best Buy