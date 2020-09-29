  1. Computing

Microsoft services recovering after going down globally

By

Most of Microsoft’s online services are now operating normally after a widespread outage that started on the afternoon of Monday, September 28.

The issue impacted Microsoft 365 and related cloud-based services such as Office.com, Outlook.com, Teams, and OneDrive.

According to Downdetector, areas impacted by the outage included much of the U.S., Japan, and parts of Australia, New Zealand, and South America.

The company is yet to reveal what caused the outage.

At around 8 p.m. Microsoft said “the majority of services” were back online “for most users.”

The company first acknowledged the issue in a tweet earlier in the day, saying, “We’re investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services. We’re working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly.”

In a later post, Microsoft said it believed it had “identified a recent change that appears to be the source of the issue. We’re rolling back the change to mitigate impact.”

But after performing the supposed fix, it later added: “We’re not observing an increase in successful connections after rolling back a recent change. We’re working to evaluate additional mitigation solutions while we investigate the root cause. Please visit status.office.com for additional information on this issue.”

Digital Trends has reached out to Microsoft for more information on what happened and we will update this story when we hear back.

