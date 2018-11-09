Share

Before really studying the pictures of the Hublot Big Bang Meca-10 P2P watch here, ask yourself just how geeky you are. Then ask yourself how rich you are. If the answer to both these questions is, “Very,” then you can not only stare in adoration; but also consider actually buying one.

The watch is a celebration of Bitcoin’s 10th anniversary, and has various design elements inspired by cryptocurrency and Blockchain technology, but the real geeky kicker is that it can only be purchased using Bitcoin. None of your old-world cash or credit cards will be accepted, thanks. That’s the tech side covered, how about the price? Your crypto-wallet will need to have the equivalent of $25,000 to secure one.

Even if you have the money, getting one will still be a challenge, as it’s limited to 210 models — a reference to the maximum global limit of 21 million Bitcoins — and currently Hublot describes the pre-order phase as, “over-subscribed.” It still suggests you sign-up though, and it may be worth it. The volatile nature of cryptocurrency means those who have $25,000 today, may only have $25 when the day comes to pay up.

Perhaps the coolest part of the design will be the engraved transaction number on the bezel’s edge, making each watch unique, totally individual to the buyer, and easily identifiable. The Bitcoin logo can be seen on parts of the skeleton HUB1201 movement, which has a power reserve of 10 days, another reference to Bitcoin’s 10th anniversary. The rubber and calf leather strap has an embossed design made to recall the Blockchain, networks, and interconnected computers.

The beautiful 45mm handmade case is made from micro-blasted and polished ceramic, the glass is anti-reflective sapphire with the Hublot logo on the underside, and the sapphire on the case back has a world map engraved on it. It’s water resistant to 100 meters, and comes only in the stunning black PVD titanium and blue seen in the images. Hublot has partnered with digital asset brokerage house OSL on the sale of the Big Bang Meca-10 P2P.

Pre-registration is still open, with the caveat that all models are currently sold, through Hublot’s website, and deliveries are expected to begin on January 3, 2019. Hublot’s no stranger to technology, having made the Big Bang Referee smartwatch for the World Cup earlier this year.