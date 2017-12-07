Nixon’s Star Wars watches aren’t smart, but you’ll still desperately want to wear one

Just because Nixon’s newest watches don’t connect to your phone, don’t think that makes them dull. It has announced four timepieces that are inspired by characters in the soon-to-be-released Star Wars: The Last Jedi film. While we’re used to seeing all manner of products with the Star Wars name slapped on them, Nixon has a history of releasing subtle, stylish, and really desirable Star Wars watches, and these continue that tradition.

There are four models in the official collaboration line up, all with designs and color schemes influenced by major players in The Last Jedi. Perhaps the most popular will be the homage to Luke Skywalker. It is based on the 42mm Nixon Sentry watch, and comes with a black and brown leather strap, attached to a stainless steel case with gold accents. It’s by looking closely you’ll see the cool touches. The second hand is shaped like a lightsaber, with Luke’s blue blade, and there is a Jedi insignia at the 12 o’clock mark.

Rey also gets her own watch. It has a brown leather strap and a stainless steel case, while the second hand has an unusual style, and the Resistance insignia sits at 12 o’clock. It’s much smaller than Luke’s watch at 31mm, making it suitable for slimmer wrists.

Nixon changes the design for the Stormtrooper Executioner watch, based on the Charger design. The 42mm case has a metal bracelet, both in black, while the face has an eye-catching black and white theme. A First Order symbol is at 6 o’clock.

We’ve saved the best for last. For the Praetorian Guard-inspired watch, Nixon returns to the Sentry watch design but with a metal strap and an all-red color. The First Order symbol shifts to the crown for a subtle, but really fantastic look. Flip any of the Nixon Star Wars watches over and the back of the case has unique markings. All four watches use a Miyota Japanese movement, are waterproof to 10ATM, have hardened mineral crystals, and spring pin lugs to make swapping the straps easy.

Rey’s watch is the cheapest at $120/100 British pounds, with Luke’s a little more at $175/175 British pounds. The two metal Stormtrooper and Praetorian Guard watches cost $275/210 British pounds. They’re available globally through Nixon’s online store from December.

While the Star Wars range aren’t smartwatches, Nixon has already jumped aboard that train with The Mission, a really tough-looking, water resistant, and completely customizable watch that runs Android Wear.