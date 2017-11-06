Digital Trends
These Olympus smart glasses are made for custom business software

Why it matters to you

Consumer smart glasses may not have caught on, but other smart glasses are focusing on work-related applications.

Olympus is taking another crack at smart glasses with a $1,500 set designed for business and industrial applications. On November 6, Olympus launched the EyeTrek Insight EL-10 smart glasses. Rather than trying to take on Google Glass, the EL-10 is designed in connection with custom software that allows businesses to adapt the glasses-mounted display to a number of different uses.

The Olympus smart glasses, available in the U.S. later this month, don’t include a pair of glasses, but instead mount to existing eyewear, which means users can still wear prescription lenses or safety glasses. The system uses a display that Olympus says doesn’t block eyesight with a semi-transparent OLED projection that allows wearers to see the information while still working on the task at hand.

Embedded sensors (not too unlike the Olympus TG-5) expand options for custom software, including a three-axis accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetic field, while a touchbar at the side allows users to navigate through the different options. While the EL-10 is designed for custom applications, the smart glasses comes with photo and video capture and playback from the built-in 1,992 x 1,216 resolution camera, as well as a QR code reader.

Using an Android operating system, the EL-10’s options can be customized — and Olympus is providing businesses with the development tools to do just that. Those custom applications can run on 1 GB of RAM or main memory and 8 GB of ROM or user memory.

The EL-10 can communicate with a smartphone using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. And even with the wireless capabilities, Olympus still included a headphone jack.

Battery life on the smart glasses is just between 30 minutes and an hour — so Olympus is selling batteries in packs of five to extend the glasses’ use. The short battery life is likely a sacrifice to keep the system’s weight low — the El-10, without the glasses, weighs just 2.3 ounces.

The El-10 isn’t the company’s first pair of smart glasses either — Olympus says it has a long history in developing smart glasses. The EyeTrek name launched as early as May 2000 in Japan with a series of face-mounted displays. The EL-10 will retail for about $1,500 with U.S. availability beginning sometime in November. Olympus has also launched partnerships with Rochester Optical for prescription frames with a built-in mount for the camera system, and is also working with Japan-based software company Westunitis to develop the custom software.

