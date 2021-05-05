With summer on the way, the amount of time you’ll spend outdoors — and the number of rays you catch — will probably go up. Ampere wants to help you protect your eyes with Dusk, the world’s first smart sunglasses with app-controlled electrochromic lenses. What does this mean? Well, think about Transitions lenses that darken in the light — these are like those, but you control the tint of the lens through your phone.

In addition to controlling the tint, these sunglasses feature an open-ear audio system to give you great audio quality without the need for additional accessories. The Dusk will also feature a space for Apple’s AirTag in its charging case, so that you never misplace it and track it down in the worst-case scenario.

The Dusk sunglasses have touch controls on the left side of the frame that lets you switch between three different, customizable tint levels. If you don’t feel like adjusting, you can set the tint to automatically shift according to the ambient light levels.

The open-ear audio system provides crystal-clear audio, but does so in such a way that other people won’t be able to hear your music or your conversations. An integrated microphone on the right-hand side of the frame will allow you to easily access Google Assistant and Siri, while a small button allows you to answer phone calls and pause or skip songs. It keeps you hands-free while driving, walking, or biking.

After all the tech features, you might think the Dusk are bulky or have that Google Glass-look. The good news is that these are still good looking sunglasses, even with all of the technology packed into them. The frames are thin, and the matte-black frames give Dusk a premium look — similar to the style of Ray Ban’s popular Wayfarer sunglasses. The lenses block 100% of UVA/UVB rays to protect your eyes against the sun.

The frames are only 30 grams. They won’t weigh you down or feel uncomfortable on your head, and you don’t have to worry about getting caught out in the rain with them. The IP66 rating of the Dusk means they can withstand dust, rain, and other elements.

The Dusk smart sunglasses will be available for presale later this month at a discounted price of $200. The glasses will begin shipping in June with an MSRP of $300.`

Editors' Recommendations