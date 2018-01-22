Tag Heuer shrinks the size and the price tag for its new Android Wear smartwatch

The Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 is a big smartwatch, with the model number denoting the size of the body in millimeters, meaning it won’t suit all wrists. Tag Heuer recognizes this, and has announced a slightly smaller model with a few upgraded features, crucially for a lower price tag. It’s called the Connected Modular 41, and rather than a 45mm body size, it has a 41mm body size.

Tag Heuer certainly expects the Connected 41 watch to be worn by men and women, and has introduced the range with a wide selection of straps and bands, including some more colorful options. The size, while still quite big, is about the same as the recently announced Kate Spade Scallop Android Wear smartwatch designed specifically for women. However, the Connected Modular 41’s design is quite masculine.

It’s not just the size that has changed. Tag Heuer has altered the screen slightly. It’s now smaller at 1.2-inches, but has a 390 x 390 pixel resolution and a higher 326 pixel-per-inch density, and greater brightness. A 2.5mm piece of sapphire crystal still covers the display, giving a familiar Tag Heuer feeling of depth to the watch face, and increasing durability.

Inside is a new Intel Cloverdale Peak processor, replacing the Intel Atom inside the Connected 45, and this time it’s paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of memory. Intel worked closely with Tag Heuer to develop the Connected 45 and has likely been similarly involved here. The Connected Modular 41 runs Android Wear 2.0 and has NFC to support Android Pay.

The Connected 41 is a modular watch, so the lugs, strap, and buckle can all be removed and replaced with different versions, changing up the watch’s look. Additionally, the main module can be replaced with a Tag Heuer Calibre 5 three-hand module, converting the watch from smart to mechanical instantly. There are nine new straps available for the Connected 41, including a pink, blue, and white leather, while the body remains made from Titanium, with a single push button crown on the side.

For the base Connected Modular 41, Tag Heuer will charge $1,200, or 1,000 British pounds, which is $350 or 200 British pounds less than the Connected Modular 45. Still a big price tag, but considering the change in processing power, storage, and screen brightness, a welcome alteration. Choose metal straps or the black PVD body finish, and you’ll pay more. Tag Heuer already lists the Connected Modular 41 watches on its website with an expected release date of January or February 2018, depending on the color and strap combination you select.