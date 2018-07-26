Digital Trends
Wearables

Tommy Hilfiger’s Xplore line of smart clothing is … not so smart after all

Lulu Chang
By
tommy hilfiger xplore smart clothes

It’s 2018, and we have lost sight of the definition of “smart.” Or at least, Tommy Hilfiger has. The fashion brand is the latest to offer so-called smart connected clothing, but rather than designing apparel that will track your heart rate, control your music, or offer navigational assistance like say, Levi’s smart jacket, Tommy Hilfiger’s clothes will reward you for … buying Tommy Hilfiger clothes. Someone send help.

The new Tommy Jeans Xplore garment line leverages embedded Bluetooth smart tags (which really could be used for cool, useful things!) to provide “one-of-a-kind rewards and experiences” to customers. The idea is that the more often you wear the clothes, the more points you’ll be able to earn. Think of it as Tommy’s thank you for being a brand ambassador — or rather, Tommy’s bribe to get you to exclusively wear their clothing.

Tommy’s new Xplore line spans both women’s and men’s collections, and also boasts a few unisex offerings. Currently, it’s available only in the United States both via Tommy Hilfiger’s website and the company’s flagship store located on 5th Avenue in New York City.

If you’re curious about just what Tommy wants to pay you to wear, the clothing options do seem pretty extensive, so at least you won’t be recycling the same outfits over and over again in hopes of earning those points. The line includes T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, jeans, jackets, caps, and bags, all of which pair with the Tommy Jeans Xplore iOS app via Bluetooth. Once you’ve paired these clothes, you’ll be prompted to take part in challenges in order to garner points. Well, “challenges” is a strong word. You’ll be rewarded for wearing the clothes as often as possible, or for finding heart-shaped Tommy icons within the app’s map. I guess that’s fitness oriented?

Points you earn can then be turned into rewards like gift cards, signed merchandise, and items from the Tommy Hilfiger archives, to name a few, the company notes.

It’s unclear exactly how successful this program will be, especially since it seems to cater almost exclusively to Tommy super fans who really want to wear a lot of the brand’s clothes all the time. But hey, if it works, it could open up a whole new world for brands looking to add the word “smart” into their marketing materials.

Don't Miss

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps are free for a limited time
fitbit pebble smartwatch dtdeals watch
Mobile

Rebble is exactly what you need if you want to bring your Pebble back to life

Want to bring your Pebble smartwatch back from the dead, after the June 30 official service shutdown? Rebble is here to help. It will help reinstate many of the best features you love about the Pebble watch.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Wear OS vs. Apple Watch
Mobile

Bigger battery and charging band may be in store for the Apple Watch Series 4

Ready for an all new Apple Watch for 2018? It looks like Apple may be planning a complete redesign with improved health features. Here are all the details about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 4.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
curiscope virtuali tee heart rate tracker news
Wearables

Eww, gross! See your beating heart for real on this amazing AR T-shirt

Augmented reality is cool tech, but it takes the right app to highlight its ability. Curiscope's clever Virtuali-Tee is a great example, and thanks to a new app update, it has added something very real to its internal view.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best fitbit deals
Deals

Start your fitness journey with the best Fitbit deals for July 2018

If you're ready to kick-start your fitness regimen (or just take your current one to the next level), we've created a quick rundown of the best, most current Fitbit deals to help you decide which one is best for you.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best apple watch deals
Deals

The time is right to take advantage of these Apple Watch deals for July 2018

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Wearables

Samsung may have accidentally leaked an image of its own Galaxy Watch

Samsung may introduce a sequel to the Gear S3 smartwatch in 2018, but this time it may have a different name or even multiple versions. Rumors are spreading about a Galaxy Watch coming alongside the Galaxy Note 9.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Andy Boxall
motiv
Wearables

Motiv Ring fitness tracker now has a companion Android app, too

It's not hard to find a fitness tracking wearable for the wrist, but options run thin when you want a device that's a little more subtle. Motiv's solution is a ring that puts your active minutes front and center.
Posted By Lulu Chang, Julian Chokkattu
soul solar charger
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Roll-up solar panels, dream controllers, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle