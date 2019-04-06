From pranksters to pop stars, these are the 10 biggest YouTube channels

YouTube celebrities — most notably ones like Logan Paul — have been at the forefront of the YouTube cultural conscience in recent years. From the content they produce to their personalities and sometimes controversy, the people who create and post videos on YouTube have become major cultural influencers outside of the internet bubble. But with billions of users and hundreds of hours of content being uploaded to the video-sharing platform every minute, which YouTubers are viewers most loyal to? The answers might surprise you, especially when you consider celebrities like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Ed Sheeran that didn’t quite make the cut.

From musicians to streamers, pranksters to reviewers, and more, these are the 10 most subscribed YouTube channels out there (excluding YouTube-generated channels like Music or Spotlight).

At a glance

YouTube Channel Number of Subscribers HolaSoyGerman 38.6 Dude Perfect 40.9 WWE 41.5 million Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes 42.5 million Justin Bieber 44.1 million SET India 45.1 million Canal KondZilla 48.2 million 5-Minute Crafts 53 million T-Series 92.6 million PewDiePie 93 million

10: HolaSoyGerman (38.6 million subscribers)

Germán Alejandro Garmendia Aranis is a Chilean writer, comedian, and host of the HolaSoyGerman YouTube channel. Garmendia Aranis is also part of the band Ancud, whose songs are available on YouTube and Spotify. Although Aranis hasn’t posted to his main channel in over two years, it remains the 10th most-subscribed channel on the platform. His secondary channel, JuegaGerman, where he posts more often, is the 17th most-popular channel, with 34 million subscribers.

This guy has got some serious YouTube skills, with a combined following of more than 70 million subscribers across his various channels. He is also the first YouTuber to obtain two Diamond Play buttons, a part of the YouTuber Creator Rewards, for his high follower count.

9: Dude Perfect (40.9 million subscribers)

Dude Perfect is a comedy sports group that consists of “5 Best Friends and a Panda.” Twins Coby and Cory Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones, and Tyler Toney — all former roommates and high school basketball players — started the channel in 2009. Since then, the group has uploaded over 200 videos. The members of the group also hold several Guinness World Records, including several for basketball, as well as records for the most T-shirts hung on a washing line using pegs in one minute, and most pencils snapped in one minute.

8: WWE (41.5 million subscribers)

World Wrestling Entertainment, or better known as WWE, is the eighth most-subscribed YouTube channel, with 41.5 million subscribers. It features all episodes from Monday Night Raw, TV’s longest running weekly episodic program. WWE has over 1,500 videos to choose from. The channel started in 2005, although the WWE (previously known as WWF) was founded in 1979.

WWE features behind the scenes footage and SmackDown LIVE every Tuesday night. With updated content nearly every day, WWE is slowly climbing the most subscribed YouTube channel list.

Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes is a channel that focuses almost entirely on classic children’s nursery rhymes set to 3D animation, as well as some original songs. Originally called ABCkidTV, it’s one of the longest-running top channels on YouTube, having published its first video in September 2006. It saw steady growth over the years, but its popularity exploded in 2017, where it began to garner more than 100,000 new subscribers a month.

As of early 2019 it’s gaining more than 120,000 subscribers and close to 100 million views a day. Clearly a controversial channel, however, Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes has one of the 12 most disliked videos of all time. The Cocomelon “Bath Song” has more than 1.6 million dislikes, alongside its 1.45 billion views.

6: Justin Bieber (44.1 million subscribers)

Justin Bieber has the sixth most-subscribed channel on YouTube. His channel compiles official music videos, live performances, and interviews for his 44.1 million subscribers to enjoy. Bieber, who began singing in 2007 at the age of 12, has several videos that have been viewed over a billion times each.

Although never posted on his official YouTube channel, Bieber also contributed to a remixed version of the hit 2017 song, “Despacito,” which has garnered more than 640 million views since its release in 2017, making Bieber one of the most watched artists on the video-sharing site. The original track is the most watched video in the history of YouTube, receiving over 6 billion views.