Google Maps honors indigenous lands in Canada on National Aboriginal Day

Why it matters to you Today is National Aboriginal Day, and indigenous folks are being recognized in an update to Google Maps and Google Earth.

We say that history is written by the victors, but less acknowledged, perhaps, is that maps are also drawn from a rather one-dimensional perspective. But now, Google is attempting to present a more even-handed view of the world. In the culmination of a seven-year collaboration between indigenous communities across Canada and Google Earth Outreach, indigenous lands in the northern nation have been added to both Google Maps and Google Earth. The search giant called it “an essential step in accurately reflecting Canada to Canadians and to the world.”

For the last three years, Google Canada has been hosting mapping workshops with a number of indigenous communities throughout Canada. In these workshops, Google employees were asked time and time again why indigenous lands were not included in their presentations. That will no longer be the case.