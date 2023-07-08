Why you need to sign up for Walmart+ right now

You probably already know about Prime Day and Amazon’s annual sales bash and all of the Prime Day deals that come with it, but Walmart is having a competing sale called Walmart+ Week, and it begins July 10. You’ll need a Walmart+ subscription in order to capitalize on the deals taking place as part of Walmart+ Week, and right now you can save 50% on an annual membership. This makes the price of a Walmart+ subscription just $49 for your first year, and you’ll also get free access to Paramount Plus with your membership.

Why you should get a Walmart+ subscription

Walmart+ is similar to Amazon Prime in the sense that it gets you access to a lot of discounts and perks that wouldn’t be available to you if you weren’t a subscriber. With Walmart+, that includes things like discounts on gas, free shipping with no order minimum, and free grocery delivery directly from your home store with no delivery fees or item markups. Walmart+ is a good membership for people who don’t necessarily like squeezing weekly errands into their busy schedule. In addition to free delivery, a Walmart+ membership will also let you take care of any returns without leaving the house. It requires no printing and no repackaging, with free pickup for returns a part of your subscription.

One of the most attractive features of a Walmart+ subscription right now is the access it will get you to all sorts of deals during Walmart+ Week. There’s likely to be discounts on all sorts of great tech, with items comparable to the best laptops, best tablets, and best phones having potential to turn up some savings. A Walmart+ membership is necessary in order to get access to these deals, and they won’t stop when Walmart+ Week is over. A Walmart+ membership also gets you access to Walmart Rewards, which allows you to claim special offers on everyday items to earn rewards for future savings.

Right now you can currently sign up for Walmart+ with a 50% discount on an annual membership. This makes the price just $49 for your first year, and with it will come free access to Paramount Plus. You’ll need Walmart+ in order to make the most of Walmart+ Week, so pound on this discount while you can.

