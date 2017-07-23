YouTube’s Video Editor is ‘going away’ soon as no one is using it

Why it matters to you If you happen to be one of the few people still using YouTube's Video Editor, you'll need to wrap up any projects before September 20.

YouTube is ditching its Video Editor tool because hardly anyone uses it. The video-streaming giant said the tool will “go away” on September 20, so if you’re one of those that does still crank it up, you’ll need to make sure your project is done and dusted by that date.

Launched in 2010, the web-based Video Editor offers basic tools that allow you to create a sequence with your clips before uploading it to the streaming site.

The Google-owned outfit said it’d seen “limited usage” of the feature, prompting the company to take it offline in a couple of months.

“You can download your own videos from YouTube in 720p or use Google Takeout to retrieve your original files, in case you are looking to remix your uploaded videos into a new video,” the company outfit pointed out in a post announcing Video Editor’s imminent closure.

However, YouTube pointed out that it’s keeping Enhancements as part of its Video Manager, which let you make improvements to your video via things like trimming, blurring, and filters. You’ll also be able to continue making use of the audio library, slow motion options, subtitling tool, and end screens, among other features.

In the same announcement, YouTube said it was also removing its Photo slideshow tool on September 20. Like its Video Editor, YouTubers have also shown little interest in the offering.

Other options

The company noted that anyone wishing to edit videos before uploading them to the streaming site can make use of a slew of free and paid offerings from a range of companies. There are plenty of smartphone-based video editing apps for casual hobbyists looking to knock something together in a few taps, while more fully featured options are available for desktops, too.

Digital Trends recently tracked down the best free and easy-to-use editing software on the market for anyone interested in sprucing up their videos. iPhone and Mac users, for example, can make use of iMovie, a solid piece of Apple software with a range of features that has expanded gradually over the years.

The VDSC Free Video Editor is a useful option for Windows users, though admittedly it does have a bit of a clunky interface.

Cross-platform choices include Lightworks and Avidemux, with the former offering the most features among the software listed here.