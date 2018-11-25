Digital Trends
Web

YouTube tries bundling ads together for a better viewing experience

Trevor Mogg
By

YouTube is aiming to create a more enjoyable viewing experience by bundling ads together to reduce the number of interruptions viewers have to deal with while watching a video.

So while it could mean increasing the number of videos it shows before and during a video, doubling them up at least means fewer interruptions. For example, instead of four ads presented as one pre-roll and three breaks during the main video, the new system results in two pre-roll ads and only one break (comprising two ads playing back to back).

YouTube is calling the new pre-roll package an “ad pod,” and viewers can skip directly to the main content “if it’s not the right ad for them.”

Khushbu Rathi, YouTube’s product manager for video ads, said in a recent blog post that the company’s own research suggests viewers are “quite sensitive to the frequency of ad breaks, especially during longer viewing sessions.”

If you’re one of the the streaming site’s 1.8 billion monthly active users, then “quite sensitive” probably manifests itself as audible tuts or perhaps quiet swearing under your breath as an ad rudely interrupts whatever video it is that you’ve been enjoying.

But Rathi said the new method of bundling ads together means that viewers will experience up to 40 percent fewer interruptions by ads during the main video.

Advertisers benefit too, as early testing of the new system is resulting in less abandonment of content and higher rates of ad viewing.

Ad pods are being tested now on desktop followed by mobile and TV screens some time in 2019. The overall aim, as spelled out by Rathi, is to “accommodate viewer preferences while continuing to help advertisers connect with their most important audiences.” In other words, it hopes it’s a win for all involved, including YouTube itself, whose huge running costs have left many debating whether the company is yet to turn a profit.

Of course, another way to clear YouTube of ads is to sign up to YouTube Premium for $12 a month. Besides an ad-free experience, YouTube Premium also offers access to its music streaming service and its full library of YouTube Originals, among other benefits. Click here to find out more about YouTube Premium.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Glass galaxies, trailboards, tetrahedral chairs
aussies hope free wi fi on its beaches will lead to fewer drownings beach smartphone
Outdoors

Aussies hope free Wi-Fi on their beaches will lead to fewer drownings

Lifeguards in Australia have hit on an idea to use Wi-Fi to make the nation's beaches safer. It's a simple but clever idea that plays on our need to stay connected around the clock.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Movies & TV

Stay inside this fall with the best shows on Hulu, including 'Castle Rock'

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we've put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
Best file managers for Android
Mobile

Keep your phone organized with one of the best file managers for Android

Your smartphone has a limited amount of storage space and all sorts of files tend to accumulate if you let them. To keep things in order and find what you need, you should snag one of the best file managers for Android.
Posted By Simon Hill
social media moderation holding phone
Social Media

Going incognito: Here's how to appear offline on Facebook

How do you make sure your friends and family can't see if you're on Facebook, even if you are? Here, we'll show you how to turn off your active status on three different platforms, so you can browse Facebook without anyone knowing.
Posted By Brie Barbee
google implementing aggressive policies in chrome themes header
Computing

Our 10 favorite Chrome themes add some much-needed pizzazz to your boring browser

Sometimes you just want Chrome to show a little personality and ditch the grayscale for something a little more lively. Lucky for you, we've sorted through the Chrome Web Store to find best Chrome themes available.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
asus zenbook ux330ua ah54 ux330 hero1v2
Computing

How to easily record your laptop screen with apps you already have

Learning how to record your computer screen shouldn't be a challenge. Lucky for you, our comprehensive guide lays out how to do so using a host of methods, including both free and premium utilities, in both MacOS and Windows 10.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
amazon selling live christmas trees sony dsc
Smart Home

Amazon will bring a 7-foot-tall Christmas tree to your doorstep starting today

If you have fond memories of going out with your family and searching for the perfect Christmas tree, well, Amazon wants to create its own holiday tradition. Starting today, you can order a real, 7-foot tree from Amazon.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
best google chrome games spelunky
Gaming

These are the coolest games you can play on your Google Chrome browser right now

Not only is Google Chrome a fantastic web browser, it's also a versatile gaming platform that you can access from just about anywhere. Here are a few of our favorite titles for the platform.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
Computing

Reluctant to give your email address away? Here's how to make a disposable one

Want to sign up for a service without the risk of flooding your inbox with copious amounts of spam and unwanted email? You might want to consider using disposable email addresses via one of these handy services.
Posted By Jon Martindale
free drawing software
Computing

Need a free alternative to Adobe Illustrator? Here are our favorites

Photoshop and other commercial tools can be expensive, but drawing software doesn't need to be. This list of the best free drawing software is just as powerful as some of the more expensive offerings.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
google feed personalization update
Mobile

Google replaces classic Search page with Discover on mobile devices

As part of its 20th anniversary, Google unveiled its plans to improve Search, starting with its Google Feed. Now known as Discover, the update brings along a redesign to help you find content that aligns with your interests.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
amazon increases prime subscription price 99 year student 49
Web

Canceling Amazon Prime is easy, and you might get a refund

Don't be intimidated. Learning how to cancel Amazon Prime is easier than you might think. You might even get a partial or full refund on the cost, depending on how much you've used it. Check out our quick-hit guide for doing so.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dell xps 15 2 1 in review front display
Computing

Pinning websites to your taskbar is as easy as following these quick steps

Would you like to know how to pin a website to the taskbar in Windows 10 in order to use browser links like apps? Whichever browser you're using, it's easier than you might think. Here's how to get it done.
Posted By Jon Martindale
hashflare cloud mining and bitcoin regulation crypto coin farm
Computing

It's not all free money. Here's what to know before you try to mine Bitcoin

Mining Bitcoin today is harder than it used to be, but if you have enough time, money and cheap electricity, you can still turn a profit. Here's how to get started mining Bitcoin at home and in the cloud.
Posted By Jon Martindale