Hit the road, Jack, with one of our favorite smartphone chargers for your car

Most of us buy into the promise of marathon battery life from our smartphones when we opt for a new one, but within months, it often seems like our phones can’t hold a charge long enough to make a phone call, play some tunes, or even direct us to the closest gas station.

Thankfully, there’s an assortment of capable phone chargers available for your car, whether you’re an Apple or Android aficionado, to help make sure power isn’t an issue when you’re on the road. Some have enough energy to simultaneously charge your smartphone and tablet, while others distinguish themselves from the pack with a streamlined design and built-in cables. Below are a few of our personal favorites, from the likes of Moshi and Incipio. Just don’t forget to keep your eyes on the road — no one likes a $250 fine or a fender bender.

The Best

Moshi Car Charger Duo ($25) Moshi has quickly and quietly become the undisputed king of all things charge related. The Moshi Car Charger Duo — previously known as the Moshi Revolt Duo — is a testament to the company’s steadfast approach to charging, offering two USB ports rated at 2.1A (10-watt) for energizing two devices at once. The anodized-aluminum cover is about as attractive as it gets for a car charger, adorned with a simple LED indicator light that delivers a faint glow. The charger’s power management circuitry provides under-current and over-current protection, but it’s the charger’s subtle design that makes Moshi’s flagship offering a favorite. Buy one now from: B&H

The Rest