Tesla waits for no one — not even its customers, Musk suggests in a tweet

While most carmakers try to keep things consistent for the sake of longevity, Tesla seems to have no qualms asking its customers to make new purchases every year or so.
If you were hoping that your Tesla would be the last car you’d ever buy, Tesla’s CEO has a message for you — it’s not. At least, not if you want to stay up to speed with the latest updates and innovations. For buyers looking for a car that can transcend the test of time, Tesla not be the way to go. In fact, those cars will probably be getting major updates every 12 to 18 months, according to Elon Musk.
On Saturday, the serial entrepreneur took to Twitter to discuss the cadence of his car company’s update schedule, and it’s one that is slated to move at a breakneck pace. Musk made his position known in a reply to a tweet asking about the potential for paid upgrades for customers who want their older Teslas to get the latest sensors, computers, and technology now available in the HW2-equipped Teslas (by the way, those HW2 cars saw autopilot rolled out yesterday, as tweeted by Musk).
@dtweiseth Tesla will never stop innovating. People are buying the wrong car if they expect this. There will be major revs every 12 to 18 months.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2017