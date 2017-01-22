Tesla waits for no one — not even its customers, Musk suggests in a tweet

Musk added, “If we applied resources to doing super complex retrofits, our pace of innovation would drop dramatically,” noting that there’s simply no easy way of “replacing 300+ parts.” So instead, if you always want the most up-to-date Tesla, it looks like you’ll just have to … keep buying new Teslas.

That’s understandably frustrating for customers, especially those who are more accustomed to the update schedule of more traditional automakers. As TechCrunch points out, you can generally expect cars to remain relatively consistent in their design and functionality for up to five years — sure, a few tweaks are made here and there, but there are no “major revs” as Musk describes that happen every year or so. Moreover, the rather hefty price tag of the Tesla would seem to make buying a new one every 18 months somewhat unreasonable.

In any case, whether we like it or not, this seems to be the philosophy Musk and his futuristic car company have adopted in their trek forward. So if you’re looking to make a good investment, perhaps look away from Tesla. But if you’re willing to accept that technology moves faster than your wallet may want it to, then maybe you’re fine with keeping an outdated car for a few years rather than buying the latest model.