Asus UX370 Windows 10 2-in-1 details leak out in FCC certification process

Why it matters to you Your choice of Windows 10 2-in-1 will get just a little more difficult in the near future, if a recent FCC certification filing is any indication.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) can be a hotbed of information on new and often unknown devices. Every gadget that utilizes the airwaves and might interfere with other gadgets has to make its way through the FCC eventually for testing and certification, and sometimes products hit the FCC before much else is known about them.

One such machine appears to be the Asus Zenbook Flip UX370, an upcoming Windows 10 2-in-1 device that would replace the UX360. It appears that the Zenbook UX370 hit the FCC certification process and some interesting information has been uncovered, Liliputing reports.

More: Asus may reveal a refreshed ZenBook Flip UX300-Series 2-in-1 in late February

Up to now, we’ve known that the UX370 was going to be a “hero” device for Asus, taking its place as the company’s top 13.3-inch 360-degree convertible device. Judging by the specs of the current UX360, the next model is likely to offer a low-power seventh-generation Intel Core Y processor and will sport up to a QHD+ (3,200 x 1,800) resolution display.

We reported on the UX360 specs previously and here is a refresher to aid in speculation on what might arrive with the UX370:

Screen size: 13.3 inches with Touch Screen resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 at 60Hz

3,200 x 1,800 Operating system: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Pro Processor: Intel Core m3-6Y30

Intel Core m3-6Y54

Intel Core m3-6Y75

Intel Core i5-7Y54 Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515 (integrated)

Intel HD Graphics 615 (integrated) System memory: 4GB LPDDR3 at 1,866MHz (up to 8GB) Storage: 128GB SATA 3 M.2 SSD

256GB SATA 3 M.2 SSD

512GB SATA 2 M.2 SSD Webcam: HD web camera (facing)

HD camera (back) Connectivity: Wireless AC (2×2)

Bluetooth 4.1 Audio: 2x 1.6-watt speakers

Digital array microphone

Asus SonicMaster technology Battery: 54 Watt-hour Ports: 1x Micro SD card reader

1x Microphone/headphone combo jack

2x USB 3.0

1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C

1x Micro HDMI Size: 12.71 x 8.66 x 0.54 inches Weight: 2.86 pounds with battery

Some details apparently uncovered by the FCC documentation help to flesh out the machine. Interestingly, the machine would reduce the battery capacity from 54 watt-hours to 39 watt-hours. The machine might incorporate a fingerprint reader for Windows 10 Hello support. A second USB Type-C connection could be added for additional support of future peripherals.

In addition, Asus should offer its battery-powered pen for Windows Ink support. A mini-dock could be provided with some configurations providing HDMI, USB 3.0, and additional USB Type-C connections. Intel’s Core U-series processors could also be on hand rather than the low-power versions, but that might cause some concerns if the battery capacity is indeed significantly reduced.

There is no additional information on when Asus will release the Zenbook UX370. However, the fact that the machine is going through the FCC certification process implies that it could be arriving sooner rather than later.