How to take control of the Action Center in Windows 10

When Microsoft first introduced desktop notifications into its Windows PC ecosystem, they weren’t exactly held in high regard. The small, rectangular boxes popping up in Windows 8 were generally more of a hindrance than a help, disappearing forever once they unceremoniously exited the screen.

There was no central location to view or manage notifications in Windows 8 and its successor Windows 8.1, meaning that Microsoft had so far failed to make desktop notifications a legitimate value for PC users. In short, desktop notifications in Windows were a good idea, but poorly executed.

Windows 10 changed things for the better, particularly the Anniversary Update, Microsoft’s latest OS makes good on its promise to inject a worthwhile notification system into its Windows ecosystem, via a new notification center — aka the “Action Center” — that provides users with a single and persistent location for all app alerts. All notifications show up in the Action Center and stay there until acted upon, meaning that users don’t have to respond immediately to a notification in order to benefit from it. In addition, Microsoft went a step further, providing quick access to some of the settings that are used most often.

The Action Center is, therefore, a sort of activity hub for Windows 10, augmenting the Start Menu in allowing users to control their PCs and get things done — Microsoft’s productivity mantra in play. Check below for a quick rundown of the Action Center in the latest production build of Windows 10, currently build 14393, along with tutorials for toggling notifications on and off.

Action Center highlights

The Action Center can be broken down into two basic sections. The top section is where notifications go after their banner disappears off the screen. Notifications are grouped by application, and if too many notifications pile up then the oldest are hidden in a drop-down list that can be expanded at will.

Basically, notifications are generated by apps and by the system. Developers need to enable notifications in their apps by hooking into the “Toast notifications” system. As Windows 10 progresses, new notification options are added like, for example, the ability to add interactivity. When an app kicks off a notification, a sound can be generated, a banner can pop up on the lower right-hand side of the screen, and a notification can be placed in the Action Center — and all of that is customizable by the user.

Any app, along with Windows 10 itself, can utilize the notification center, and notifications can be generated for a wide variety of purposes. Calendar events can generate reminders and alarms. Email apps can notify users of new messages. Windows 10 Family can notify when a child tries to access a PC and requests more time. Even the Edge browser can generate notifications using the web standard notification system. Really, only the imagination of the developer limits what notifications can do.

For example, an email or messaging notification can enable users to enter a quick response without opening the notifying app, and a task manager can allow a reminder to be snoozed. The Facebook app can notify of new posts, friend requests, and more. Notification interactions, as well, are therefore primarily limited by developers’ imaginations.

In the example below, clicking on the down arrow button on the Microsoft Family notification makes it easy to add time in response to a child’s request or access other Family Safety settings. This saves a trip to the Family Safety web site and navigating through the options just to give your child an extra hour of computing time.

Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The second half of the Action Center is devoted to Quick Actions. This block of buttons provides a quick way to control various system settings, and we’ll cover how to customize the Quick Actions section below.

Finally, if you look closely, you’ll notice that the Action Center icon lets you know at a glance if you have any new notifications. The icon will fill in, and a badge number will appear showing how many new notifications are waiting.