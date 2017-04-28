How to set Google as your homepage in the most popular browsers

Are you getting tired of turning your browser away from whatever your homepage is to visit the Google homepage? Would you like to automatically open to Google’s home page every time you used your browser? There is a way! Check below for your preferred browser and instructions on how to switch your homepage to Google from now on.

How to set Google as the homepage in any browser

Microsoft Edge

Edge offers two different options, based on what your idea of a home page looks like. We’ll give you both of them.

First, open an Edge Window and select More actions (the dots in the upper right of the screen) and then Settings. Then select View advanced settings from the list. This will provide a number of options to toggle – look for the one that says, “Show the home button” and make sure that it is toggled on. Then set it to “A specific page” in the dropdown menu. In the space below, enter google.com and Save your choice. Now, whenever you click on the Home button, it will take you to Google.

If your idea of a home setting is more alone of the lines of, “Whatever page that opens when I start Edge,” then you can do that too. Under the Settings options, look for a choice that says “Open Microsoft Edge With.” Here you can enter google.com for the effect you want.

Google Chrome

Google Chrome should, under normal circumstances, automatically take you to a window with the search bar and several of your favorite websites, so many Chrome users may not even have to worry about this step. But if you want to set a more official home screen or double-check that everything is still working, here’s what to do.

Click the More button, a.k.a. the three dots you can find at the upper right of the screen. Then select Settings.

Scroll until you find the Appearance. Here, look for an option that says Show Home button. Make sure that this is checked. It should automatically bring up the www.google.com/ address, but if it doesn’t you can click Change and type it in. You may want to sign into Chrome and sync your settings to make sure the change is fully applied across all devices.

Note: This option may not work if you are using Chrome on a tablet or phone, where settings options are a little more limited.

Safari

Safari gives you a couple different options to work with, depending on how you prefer to browse, so it’s worth it to spend a few extra moments customizing the results.

First open up Safari, select Safari in the upper left corner of the screen, and then select Preferences. From here, select General.

Look for the heading that says Homepage with a space next to it. You can either type in google.com, or if you’re already on the Google site you can choose the button below, which says Set to Current page.

Safari also has several important headers higher in the General window. “Safari opens with” allows you to choose if you want to open with your previous windows as a time-saving shortcut. “New windows open with” and “New tabs open with” both allow you to set them to Homepage to make sure that you will allows start with the Google search no matter how you like to open new sites. Choose the options that work best for you!

Firefox

No worries here, Firefox offers the easiest option by far. Open up Firefox, and go to the Google home website with the search bar you know and love.

Click/Select the tab itself (the bumper where the title of the page usually is) and hold down. Then drag that tab right, over to the homepage button that Firefox uses in the taskbar – it looks like a little house and it’s hard to miss.

This will bring up a quick notification asking you if you really want to set this as your home page. Select Yes, and you’re done.

If you want to delete and replace current home page options more directly, click the three-line menu button and go to Preferences. From here, select the General tab and look for the Startup under Home Page, choose Restore to Default, which will clear any past choices.

Advanced option: Set a series of tabs to open

The Google homepage is nice, but a little limited in its usefulness. Chances are good that you already know several webpages you want to visit when you open your browser. There are a variety of options you can use to set several of those pages to open when you first start the browser, saving you a lot of time.

We encourage you to set these pages if it’s a daily routine for you – you just need to find the right option. Google Chrome offers you a way to continue where you left off, Firefox lets you set multiple pages as your home page, and Mac computers allow you to automatically open websites when you first log onto your computer, and so on. This may prove a more useful solution than visiting the Google search bar over and over