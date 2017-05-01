Lenovo reveals its first 2016 plans for ThinkPad at CES

Lenovo has retained an annual presence at CES for many years now, and that hasn’t stopped with 2016. In fact, the company has expanded its lineup of reveals this year with an extensive showing of ThinkPad, ThinkCentre, and ThinkVision-branded products, demonstrating its philosophy that “one size does not necessarily fit all.”

Below are links to each of the new systems Lenovo is showing off in Las Vegas this week.

ThinkPad T460 and T560

These twins pack in as much as 16 hours of battery life and a 14-inch or 15.6-inch display. The former can be had with a resolution up to 1080p, while the latter can be had with an optional 1440p panel (Lenovo calls it 3K, which is frankly a stretch).

Though mostly focused on energy conservation, performance on both devices is scalable, meaning you could opt for up to 32GB of memory as well as 2GB of VRAM graphics and a wide range of PCIe storage options — up to 1TB HDD or 512GB SSD.

Both the T460 and T560 will go on sale next month at $909 and $969, respectively. The key difference between the two, aside from size, is battery life. The T560 can hit up to 16-hours of battery life, while the T460 is limited to a still-impressive 14-hour maximum.

In both cases, this quote refers to the extended battery model. Lenovo hasn’t quoted life without the extra unit, but based on the size of the each, we estimate that opting for the standard battery alone with reduce life by about a third.

Performance and endurance comes at the cost of size. The T460 weighs in at 3.8 pounds, and the T560 is 5 pounds. Both systems are a tad over 21mm thick. If you’d like a thinner design, you’ll want to check out the T460s.

ThinkPad T460s

Differing itself from the vanilla T460, the ThinkPad 460s aims to blend a lightweight design with all the features and functionality you’re accustomed to with the heavier, more production-focused ThinkPads.

The 14-inch notebook is three pounds, and measures in at 18.8 millimeters thick, but that doesn’t stop it from packing up to an Intel 6th-gen i7 processor and bolstering the chip maker’s vPro enterprise technology. Memory maxes out at 24 gigabytes DDR4, and up to a 512MB PCIe solid state drive can be equipped. Display resolution runs as high as 1440p.

Although it only promises a battery life of 10.5 hours, the ThinkPad T460s brings all the inputs and outputs you would need to focus relentlessly on the tasks at-hand, including three USB ports, HDMI, LAN, mDP, a Smart Card Reader, and bottom mechanical docking.

Lenovo is prepared to ship the T460s some time in February for $1,059.

ThinkPad T460p

Unlike those preceding it, the ThinkPad T460p is all about the power user, thanks to a set of Intel Skylake Quad Core processors. Of course, this also meant the T460p is slightly heavier than its friends, weighing in at 4 pounds and measuring almost an inch, or 25mm, thick.

With the T460p, Lenovo claims a 1.7x performance advantage over U-series CPUs, as well as a 12-hour battery life, and a swappable battery. The system has a 14-inch display with up to 1440p resolution, and can support up to 32GB of DDR4 memory.

The ThinkPad T460p is scheduled to launch next month from $1,249.

ThinkPad L460 and L560

This pair of notebooks plans to fulfill productivity needs for those on a budget. Processor support starts with Intel Celeron but ranges as high as Core i7. With a full 1080p, anti-glare IPS display, up to 32GB of memory on the L46o, or up to 16GB on the L560, users can expect most the performance they’d get out of one of Lenovo’s higher end offerings.

Both systems are relatively heavy. The L460 will be 4.2 pounds, and barely under an inch thick, while the L560 is 5.2 pounds and over an inch thick. Still, with a 12.5-hour battery life, you’ll be readily prepared for extensive workdays, or more realistically, Netflix binges.

Both the ThinkPad L460 and L560 will go on sale in February for $749 and $779, respectively.

ThinkPad X260

Ready for on-the-go business needs, the ThinkPad X260 offers up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge thanks to PowerBridge, up to Skylake i7 processors, and a full HD 12.5-inch display. RAM maxes out at 16GB of DDR4, and hard drive support extends to 512GB SATA or PCIe solid state drives.

IO-wise, it presents all the ports you’d need as an early 2016 businessperson, including three USB 3.0 ports, RJ45 Ethernet, Mini DisplayPort, HDMI, and a 4-in-1 card reader.

While its display size is small, the X260 isn’t particularly thin or light. It weighs in at 2.9 pounds and is .79 inches, or 20mm, thick. The device is certainly portable, but if you want the smallest system possible, you’ll need to look at the ThinkPad 13.

The ThinkPad X260 will go on sale in February for $929.

Lenovo ThinkPad 13 (Windows and Chrome)

This affordable 13-inch ThinkPad is built with small businesses, students, and educators in mind. And now, for the first time, it’s available with either Windows 10 or Chrome as an option. With up to a Skylake Core i5 processor, and up to 512GB SSD, the ThinkPad 13 bears a wide variety of modern IO components including HDMI, USB 3.0, OneLink+, and even USB Type-C.

Exhibiting more flexibility than some of Lenovo’s other offerings, the ThinkPad 13 weighs in at only 2.3 pounds and measures .38 inches, or about 10mm, thin. Whereas the ChromeOS model is the first to bring Chrome for business to the table, opting for the Windows-powered machine will get you up to 16GB of DDR4 memory to boot.

The Lenovo ThinkPad 13 with Windows 10 will go on sale for $449 beginning in April. The Chrome edition will come a few months later, in June, for $399.

ThinkPad X1 Tablet

Like the rest of the ThinkPad X1 lineup, the X1 Tablet is designed for forward thinkers open to new form factors in their computers. The X1 Tablet, specifically, accomplishes this with a modular, “Ultra Connect” design that allows for up to 15 hours of battery life with an extended battery, a Pico projector add-on, or a 3D camera attachment. The modules slot into the bottom of the tablet. Alternatively, the device an be used without any module to save on weight.

To get the maximum impact out of the device, you’ll have to spend a lot on top of the $900 asking price. The productivity module, for instance, is expected to cost $149, providing an additional 5 hours to the battery life, as well as HDMI and onelink+ ports. The presenter module, for $279 extra, lets you project a 60-inch display from two meters away and includes full-size HDMI input/output in addition to sharing support. Lastly, the $149 3D imaging module will let you take pictures and edit objects, depth and all, for graphic design and 3D printing purposes.

Internals include up to a Core m7 processor, PCIe NVMe solid state drives with capacity as high as 1TB, and up to 16GB of memory. The 12-inch display boasts 2,160 x 1,440 resolution. If that looks a bit strange to you, that’s because the X1 Tablet has a 3:2 aspect ratio.

And, if you’re not a fan of on-screen keyboards, a detachable ThinkPad classic keyboard is included at no extra cost. The ThinkPad X1 tablet will be available for $899 next month, though that’s without a module.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga

The X1 Yoga looks to be an impressive piece of hardware, being the world’s first convertible to feature a OLED display. Complete with four different usage modes, Lenovo has devised a flexible solution for the multitalented worker. It features a 1,920 x 1,080 touch display with the option for a 2,560 x 1,440 configuration, 16GB of onboard memory, up to 1TB SSD storage, and up to a Skylake Core i7 processor.

Weighing only 2.8 pounds with a thickness of 0.66 inches, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga sports a patented Life and Lock retractable keyboard and an active stylus housed and charged inside the system so it won’t get lost. Lenovo has not revealed the system’s battery life as of yet.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga will be available this month from $1,449.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon

Lenovo’s revised X1 Carbon is the lightest 14-inch ultrabook designed for enterprise, measuring 0.65 inches, or 16.5mm, thin and weighing only 2.6 pounds. It has a 14-inch display that’s available in 1080p or 1440p resolution, and both displays can exceed a brightness of 300 nits.

The hardware loadout features a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and support for up to a 1TB PCIe NVMe solid state drive. Battery life is quoted at up to 11 hours.

The X1 Carbon launches in February for $1,299.

ThinkPad X1 accessories

Last but not least, the X1 lineup brings support for a deluge of new peripherals. The $70 Wireless Touch Mouse, for instance, is thin, light, and designed for travel. On its underside, it’s accompanied by a touchpad presenter for flipping through Google Slides or PowerPoint presentations.

Or, for the same price, you could opt for a pair of Lenovo In-Ear Headphones, optimized by Dolby and engineered with dual drivers to improve the sound quality of phone calls, music, and movies.

The ThinkPad 65W Micro Adapter exhibits a 58 percent smaller and 50 percent lighter design than a standard power adapter, making it intrinsically suited for both the X1 Carbon and Yoga. Unlike the Touch Mouse and In-Ear Headphones set to release this month, Lenovo’s micro charging adapter won’t hit until April, donning a price tag of $80.

ThinkPad Stack Mobile Projector

Designed to complement your ThinkPad notebooks, Lenovo’s Stack Mobile Projector bears 150 lumens and a 720p resolution, along with a digital light processing (DLP) solution. Most interesting, though, is its integrated support for Miracast, which allows for cable-free projecting for up to 2 hours thanks to the onboard battery.

The ThinkPad Stack Mobile Projector is expected to release in April 2016 for $400.

ThinkPad Stack Charging Station

Say goodbye to cable management and hello to Lenovo’s wireless charging solution. The ThinkPad Stack Charging Station lets you stack your supported mobile devices directly on top of it for convenient power reception. What’s more, not only does the Charging Station provide energy to devices from your laptop or desktop, but you can actually manage smartphone data from your PC at the same time.

The ThinkPad Stack Charging Station will bundle both a wireless charging pad and a wireless dongle for $50 beginning in April.