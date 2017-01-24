‘Resident Evil 7: Biohazard’ PC performance favors Radeon over Nvidia

Why it matters to you You need a stable framerate when dealing with the horrors that lurk within Resident Evil 7 and AMD's graphics cards are up to the task.

AMD’s Performance Labs confirmed that Capcom’s first-person survival horror game Resident Evil 7: Biohazard boasts faster framerates on test systems using Radeon graphics cards, while Nvidia hardware performance suffers in comparison.

AMD’s tests revealed that the PC version of Resident Evil 7 achieves up to 73 frames per second at a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels on systems that feature Radeon graphics cards, giving players an ideal horror experience with little in the way of performance hitches.

After launching on Tuesday, Resident Evil 7 dramatically transforms Capcom’s long-running survival horror series, ditching its traditional third-person perspective in favor of a campaign that takes place entirely from a first-person viewpoint. A demo released in 2016 showcased the franchise’s new direction, challenging players to escape a dilapidated house while being pursued by its murderous owner.

Resident Evil 7‘s first-person presentation demands a solid framerate and the PlayStation 4 version, in particular, requires consistent performance when used in conjunction with the PlayStation VR headset. While the PlayStation 4 hardware was up to the task of rendering the game at a playable framerate, the PC port’s performance remained in question in the weeks leading up to launch.

According to AMD, the PC version achieves “Up to 22% faster performance using Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.1.1 […] on the Radeon RX 480 graphics card,” when compared to a similar PC build that uses an Nvidia GTX1060 graphics card.

AMD’s report continues: “At 2560 x 1440 with the Radeon Software driver 17.1.1, the 8GB Radeon RX 480 and 4GB Radeon RX470 running Resident Evil 7: Biohazard had 73.5 and 59.0 frames per second, respectively, and the NV 376.33 and 6GB Nvidia GTX1060 and the 4GB 1050TI running Resident Evil 7 had 60.2 and 39.3 frames per second, respectively, which is 22% lower average frames per second when comparing the 8GB Radeon RX480 to the 6GB Nvidia GTX1060.”

AMD notes that performance will vary based on PC hardware builds and software drivers. Resident Evil 7 is available for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms.