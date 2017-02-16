DJI teams up with world’s biggest model aviation group for new programs

Why it matters to you Flying drones isn't just a hobby -- a new partnership with a non-profit will mean new programs for public safety officers, discounts for youth interested in STEM careers, and more.

Drone designer DJI is partnering with the world’s largest aircraft model non-profit to promote safety, enhance training options, and support outreach efforts. On February 15, the China-based drone company announced an upcoming joint program with the Academy of Model Aeronautics.

The new partnership means the two groups will support each other and share general outreach. For drone pilots and those aspiring to take to the skies, the new partnership is expected to also lead to joint classes and activities for drone safety and just general drone fun.

The AMA is the largest organization for model aviation in the world, with over 195,000 members across the globe. The non-profit group hosts over 2,000 competitions a year and also has more than 2,500 local clubs across the U.S.

“Safe operations in the national airspace are of the utmost importance to the AMA,” said AMA Executive Director Dave Mathewson. “This cooperative effort will further those safety efforts as we build educational programs for those planning to use DJI products as they explore the many activities that drones make possible.”

As part of the partnership, both groups will work to advocate for accessibility, affordability, and the safety of drones. DJI will also now help promote the AMA’s Public Safety course, a class designed to teach public safety officials how to safely and effectively use drones in their work.

Along with sharing those same goals, DJI and the AMA will also work to develop youth programs for teenagers interested in careers in aviation and technology. The youth participating in the AMA’s UAS4STEM drone construction competition will also get a ten-percent discount on DJI products.

“As a Life Member of AMA, I know first-hand the value of its community engagement and educational programming,” said Brendan Schulman, DJI’s vice president of policy and legal affairs. “I am excited for DJI to bring the latest in technology to AMA’s membership, and to work together to preserve the freedom to operate model aircraft for recreational and educational purposes.”