Roku roundup: The best deals we can find for our favorite TV streamer

Roku is our favorite streaming device platform right now. It lets you watch all of our favorite shows and movies without the constraints of traditional cable or satellite packages. If you’ve been looking to cut the cord on your cable subscription, or if you simply want to add services like Netflix and Hulu to your regular programming, then a Roku can give you instant access to thousands of free and premium channels, movies, apps, and games for a customized and money-saving entertainment experience.

Amazon currently has a number of new and refurbished Roku models available for discounts of up to $20, so now is a great time to jump into the wide world of streaming if you haven’t already. We’ve selected four of the best Roku streamer deals on Amazon right now to save you some time and help you make the right choice.

Roku Streaming Stick Best for: Regular HDTVs, or if you have a wall-mounted TV The first Roku streaming device on our list will be a very popular choice for users with wall-mounted televisions, people who travel a lot, or those who want to share one device between multiple TVs. The low-profile Roku Streaming Stick is barely larger than a typical flash drive, yet its powerful quad-core CPU provides lightning-fast streaming of up to 1080p video. All Roku devices give you access to your subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Vudu, and more, but the Streaming Stick’s biggest selling points are its small size and lack of an AC adapter. This lets you easily swap it between TVs or throw it in your pocket when you’re traveling so you can bring your entertainment with you wherever you go. The Roku Streaming Stick goes for $49 new and Amazon now has refurbished models for just $40. All items that are certified refurbished by Amazon, are in like-new condition, and come with all original accessories, such as the Roku remote and earphones, as well as a 90-day warranty. $40 certified refurbished on Amazon

Roku Express+ Best for: TVs that lack an HDMI port (older TVs) The second device on our Roku streamer roundup is designed for those who have an older TV set without an HDMI port. The Roku Express+ features a standard A/V connection along with HDMI, and can output video in up to 1080p, allowing you to use your streaming device with both new and old televisions. The versatile Express+ is an ideal solution if you have a traditional TV but would also like the option to use it with an HDTV, and its compact form factor makes it easy to take it with you on the road. Like all Roku streamers, the Express+ comes with its own compact remote. The free Roku mobile app can turn your iOS or Android device into a remote control as well – a handy feature to have while traveling. The Roku Express+ normally goes for $40 but you can currently enjoy a 15 percent discount on Amazon, bringing the price down to just $34 for a brand-new unit. $34 new on Amazon

Roku 3 Best for: Folks who want to also play some games on their regular HDTV The Roku 3 is a more traditional set-top streamer than the Express+ or Streaming Stick, and should look familiar to many. This model gives you the same great access to free and paid movies, shows, apps, and games as any Roku, along with the point-anywhere remote with an earphone jack for private listening. The most notable addition that the Roku 3 brings to the table is its integrated voice command functionality, which lets you perform media searches without even having to use the remote for a truly authentic couch potato experience. Like the other units, the Roku 3 outputs HD video in up to 1080p and works with any HDMI-compatible TV. Normally $76 new, the Certified Refurbished Roku 3 can be had for just $60 from Amazon. $60 certified refurbished on Amazon