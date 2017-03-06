Breathe cleaner air with a Dyson Pure Hot Cool Link Air Purifier ($100 off)

Purifying your air doesn’t just make your home smell better, it also keeps you and your family healthy by ensuring you’re breathing in only the freshest air. While cleaning your home regularly helps to keep dust and debris out of the house, many cleaning products actually contaminate the air in your home. To ensure you keep the air you’re breathing clean and crisp, you may want to consider an air purifier, such as the Dyson Pure Hot Cool Link Air Purifier, currently discounted $100 off on Amazon.

The Dyson Pure Hot Cool Link Air Purifier is a three-in-one device that purifies the air, and also acts as a fan or heater. The device intelligently purifies, automatically removing 99.97 percent of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. The device uses a 360-degree glass HEPA filter to capture ultrafine particles from the air including pollen, bacteria, pet dander, allergens, and pollutants.

Using the device as a heater, you get either jet-focused control delivering concentrated airflow for personal use, or a diffused mode. While it’s always working, it won’t keep you up all night. The purifier monitors, reacts, and purifies, but using the quietest settings allows you to keep in on while you sleep. The LED monitor also dims to ensure there’s no sleep disturbance.

Sync the purifier with the compatible app to get the most out of the device, which will then reports to your Dyson Link app. The app uses charts and graphs to display indoor and outdoor air quality, reports your usage, and air quality history. You can set the purifier to turn on automatically through the app, or by using the remote control. Finally, the purifier has an easy-to-clean aperture and doesn’t contain any fast-spinning blades or awkward grills.