Instant is a popular name when it comes to the best pressure cookers out there, Instant Pot revolutionizes your cooking in amazing ways. But did you know Instant is also bringing its gadget magic to air purifiers now? Simply known as the Instant Air Purifier with a choice of sizes — the Instant Air Purifier AP100 for small rooms and the Instant Air Purifier AP300 for larger rooms — the stylish and easy-to-use device is ideal to inhale cleaner air and exhale peace of mind or if you want to make the air in your home cleaner. As part of Amazon Prime Day deals, it just got its first price cut, bringing the Instant Air Purifier AP100 down to just $100 and the AP300 down to just $190. Those are chunky savings of $30 and $50, respectively.

The Instant Air Purifier offers an advanced 3-in-1 filtration system with plasma ion technology that works to remove 99.9% of all bacteria, viruses, and mold from treated air.* Crucially, it also removes 99.9% of the virus that causes COVID-19 from treated air** — which is sure to bring peace of mind to many of us right now. A HEPA-13 filter also captures 99.97% of dust, dander, pollen, and other allergens such as hay fever or other allergies.

The Instant Air Purifier is super smart as well. That’s because its sensors monitor air quality and adjust the fan speed automatically to work 24 hours a day 7 days a week, so your home’s air is always cleaner. An auto mode means the air purifier adjusts its fan speed up or down according to the detected air quality so there’s nothing that you need to do to make it work effectively.

If you’re worried about noise, don’t be. It’s quiet. The Instant Air Purifier is also clever enough to sense room lighting via its night mode, and switches off display lights, turns off its plasma ion generator, and reduces noise to whisper quiet levels whenever it’s night time.*** It also has an eco mode that cycles the fan on and off every 10 minutes if air quality is detected as good for 30 minutes, leading to an energy reduction of 50%.

All these features are just the kind of intelligent ideas that you’d expect from the geniuses behind Instant Pot, and the Instant Air Purifier is just as intuitively designed. Available in two colors and small or large varieties, the small version can clean a room up to 126 square feet while the large version cleans up to 388 square feet.

Available for either $100 or $190, this is a fantastic time to upgrade your air quality for less. You’ll be delighted at how well the Instant Air Purifier works, giving you and your family peace of mind at home.

*Performance claims are calculated based on testing of a single particulate, A. Niger (mold) E. Coli (bacteria), S. Epidermidis (bacteria) or Phi-X174 (virus), under laboratory conditions following 1 hour of air purifier operation at the maximum fan speed and with plasma ion technology on. Actual results of treated air may vary, depending on usage environment (temperature, humidity, room size and shape, nature and number of particulates in air, etc.), placement of the unit, and product usage (operation duration, operation mode, etc.). Best results with continuous use. For more testing info, go to www.instanthome.com/airpurifiers/testing.

**Based on testing of SARS-CoV-2 conducted in laboratory conditions, using a 13 cubic foot chamber to protect scientists from exposure. Not proven to prevent COVID-19. Performance was measured after 10 air exchanges passing through the air purifier operating at its minimum fan speed and with plasma ion technology on. Actual results of treated air may vary, depending on usage environment (temperature, humidity, room size and shape, nature and number of particulates in air, etc.), placement of the unit, and product usage (operation duration, operation mode, etc.). Best results with continuous use. For more testing info, go to www.instanthome.com/airpurifiers/testing.

***Efficacy in removing viruses and bacteria is reduced.

