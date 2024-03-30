 Skip to main content
Watch Tszyu vs Fundora live stream: The first Amazon Prime PPV

Noah McGraw
By
Tszyu, Fundora, Romero and Cruz on a promotional poster.
Premier Boxing Champions

Tim Tszyu was supposed to fight Keith Thurman in Amazon’s first PPV boxing event this weekend. An injury forced Thurman to drop out, and Sebastian Fundora is moving up from an undercard fight into the main event. Tszyu vs Fundora is arguably a more interesting fight.

For one thing, Fundora is nine inches taller than Tszyu. Can Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs), who’s been training for the 5-foot 8-inch Thurman, adapt to the 6-foot 5-inch Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs)? Another interesting aspect of the fight is the common opponent, Brian Mendoza. Mendoza got a Knockout of the Year contender KO win over Fundora in April of 2023, then lost a decision to Tszyu in his next fight. Fundora, who was handily beating Mendoza on the cards at the time of the KO, has the chance to prove that the Mendoza loss was a fluke. Can Fundora beat the man who beat the man who beat him? To complete the circle, Mendoza has stepped in to fight Serhii Bohachuk, Fundora’s original opponent on the undercard.

Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora is a Prime Video PPV event that will start streaming at 6:00 p.m. ET today, Saturday March 30. Keep reading for all the information you need on how to watch boxing this weekend.

Watch Tszyu vs Fundora live stream on Prime Video

Prime Video logo.
Amazon Prime

This is the first boxing match to stream live on Prime Video. It’s a $70 PPV available for purchase on Amazon. You do not need to be an Amazon Prime Video subscriber. All you need is an Amazon account, which is free to make. Once you buy the PPV you can stream it on any of the devices you regularly use to stream Prime Video. You’ll have access to a replay once the fight is over as well. Buy the PPV at the link below, and consider getting a Prime Video subscription if want more boxing, as PBC and Amazon have some non-PPV events planned for the future.

Watch Tszyu vs Fundora live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

Amazon, being a behemoth of an online retailer, is available virtually everywhere on the planet that has an internet connection. But if you’ve found yourself somewhere without access, using a VPN is a simple trick that will get you around any region locks. Just grab a subscription, connect to a server in the U.S., then buy the PPV through Amazon Prime Video. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general, and it’s currently on sale as part of VPN deals.

UConn vs San Diego State live stream: Can you watch for free?
sling tv march madness 2024 ncaa basketball lead image

In a rematch of last year's national championship, top seed and defending champs UConn will take on No. 5 San Diego State at TD Garden in Boston. The winner will head to the Elite 8, where they'll face either Iowa State or Illinois for a repeat trip to the Final Four.

The game is scheduled to commence shortly, at 7:39 p.m. ET. It will be televised on TBS and truTV, but if you don't have cable, there are plenty of ways you can watch watch March Madness online for free.
Is There a Free UConn vs San Diego State Live Stream?

Read more
Bruins vs Lightning live stream: Can you watch for free?
how to watch nhl online

Both fighting for playoff seeding as the regular season enters its final stretch, the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning clash in an important battle today at Amalie Arena.

The game is about to start, at 7:30 p.m. ET, and will be televised on TNT. Fortunately, even if you don't have cable, there are still a number of ways you can watch a live stream of the game.
The Best Way to Watch the Bruins vs Lightning Live Stream

Read more
March Madness live stream 2024: Watch every Sweet 16 game
Logo for the Sweet 16 in March Madness.

With the always-thrilling first weekend of the NCAA tournament in the books, we now move from quantity to quality. As we get ready for the Sweet 16, each matchup from here on out will be of the must-watch variety. Just four wins sit between the remaining schools and a national championship, so you know there are plenty of huge moments on the way.

There are 12 games this weekend—eight Sweet 16 matchups on Thursday and Friday, and then four Elite 8 contests on Saturday and Sunday. They'll all be televised on either CBS, TBS, TNT or truTV. Fortunately, if you don't have cable, there are a bevy of options for watching the Big Dance for free or cheap.
Is There a Free March Madness Live Stream?

Read more