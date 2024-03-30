Tim Tszyu was supposed to fight Keith Thurman in Amazon’s first PPV boxing event this weekend. An injury forced Thurman to drop out, and Sebastian Fundora is moving up from an undercard fight into the main event. Tszyu vs Fundora is arguably a more interesting fight.

For one thing, Fundora is nine inches taller than Tszyu. Can Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs), who’s been training for the 5-foot 8-inch Thurman, adapt to the 6-foot 5-inch Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs)? Another interesting aspect of the fight is the common opponent, Brian Mendoza. Mendoza got a Knockout of the Year contender KO win over Fundora in April of 2023, then lost a decision to Tszyu in his next fight. Fundora, who was handily beating Mendoza on the cards at the time of the KO, has the chance to prove that the Mendoza loss was a fluke. Can Fundora beat the man who beat the man who beat him? To complete the circle, Mendoza has stepped in to fight Serhii Bohachuk, Fundora’s original opponent on the undercard.

Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora is a Prime Video PPV event that will start streaming at 6:00 p.m. ET today, Saturday March 30. Keep reading for all the information you need on how to watch boxing this weekend.

Watch Tszyu vs Fundora live stream on Prime Video

This is the first boxing match to stream live on Prime Video. It’s a $70 PPV available for purchase on Amazon. You do not need to be an Amazon Prime Video subscriber. All you need is an Amazon account, which is free to make. Once you buy the PPV you can stream it on any of the devices you regularly use to stream Prime Video. You’ll have access to a replay once the fight is over as well. Buy the PPV at the link below, and consider getting a Prime Video subscription if want more boxing, as PBC and Amazon have some non-PPV events planned for the future.

Watch Tszyu vs Fundora live stream from abroad with a VPN

Amazon, being a behemoth of an online retailer, is available virtually everywhere on the planet that has an internet connection. But if you’ve found yourself somewhere without access, using a VPN is a simple trick that will get you around any region locks. Just grab a subscription, connect to a server in the U.S., then buy the PPV through Amazon Prime Video. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general, and it’s currently on sale as part of VPN deals.

