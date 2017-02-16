The HP Pavilion 21.5-inch LED monitor is a budget-friendly full HD display ($100)

If you regularly use a desktop computer for extended periods then you know that a quality monitor makes a world of difference. A poor display can create a fuzzy washed-out picture and make viewing difficult when not facing the screen at just the right angle, causing frustration along with eye strain. Thankfully, a good monitor doesn’t have to cost a fortune: the HP Pavilion 21.5-inch LED monitor is currently available for $100 on Amazon and is a budget-friendly option for anyone setting up or upgrading a desktop PC.

The HP Pavilion 22cwa is an LED monitor with a glare-free IPS screen. IPS technology delivers crisp, colorful output at a wide range of viewing angles so you’re not constantly having to adjust the screen to get the best picture. The 1,920 x 1,080 resolution gives you full HD with a dynamic contrast ratio of 8,000,000:1 for vibrant dark and light colors that won’t wash out. A quick response time of 7ms reduces input lag, making the monitor a suitable choice for a gaming rig.

For video output, the HP Pavilion’s 21.5-inch LED monitor utilizes a standard VGA port as well as HDMI for a high-definition signal. The black housing features a slim modern look with thin bezels and comes in at just under 20 inches wide. The Wedge stand offers a stable platform to reduce wobble while giving easy access to the ports on the back of the unit, and the screen itself can be tilted upward to a 25-degree angle.

The HP Pavilion 21.5-inch LED monitor is a popular and well-reviewed budget display for both work and play, and its low cost and thin bezels also make it a great option for ultra-wide multi-monitor setups. Now $100 on Amazon, the HP Pavilion 22cwa is a bestseller and has a solid 4.5-star user rating with over 1,700 customer reviews.

