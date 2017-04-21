Immerse yourself in virtual reality for a steal with these Pasonomi VR Glasses, now just $30

Wondering what all those people with VR glasses really see? Now you can find out for a crazy reasonable price when you hook your phone up to these Pasonomi VR Glasses, currently only $30 on Amazon. These glasses have T-shaped straps to adjust to any head size and work with all smartphones that have screens between 4.7 and 6 inches.

The Pasonomi VR Glasses allow you to turn the screen of your smart phone into an elegant and customized cinema. The glasses are uniquely designed to keep you from feeling dizzy or tired, even after using them for long periods of time. They feature high-quality ABS and 42mm diameter spherical resin lens material, lowering the distortion to the minimum when magnifying the images and providing a wider viewing angle. They’re also crafted to help decrease the pressure on and around your eyes for maximum comfort.

These VR glasses provide a fully immersive 360-degree screen to help you sink into games, movies, and more. Special focus adjustment lets you perfect the clarity by adjusting the roller, which can be operated without removing the glasses. Additionally, you can adjust the roller right and left separately and easily.

This model is made with special technology to grind, core, and test the glass thoroughly for a brighter lens with less deformity. The glasses have a removable front cover you can use as a “peek” feature to enhance the effect of your virtual reality experience. The adjustable headband is made of flexible rubber, sticky paste, and high-grade leather so you can always make it the perfect size for your head.

These Pasonomi VR Glasses normally retail for $36 but are currently discounted to $30 on Amazon, saving you 17 percent or $6.

