Walmart wants to help you step in to the virtual realm with the Oculus Go virtual reality headset by throwing in a $30 gift card to sweeten the deal. The online retail giant is running the promotion for the model with 32GB of internal storage for just $199, as well as the 64GB model for $249, plus free delivery.

The Oculus Go virtual reality headset was announced at Facebook’s fourth developer conference, back in October 2017 and came to market in May of 2018. The price on the headset hasn’t dropped much since then, but retailers like Walmart throw in valuable gift cards to compete against Amazon.

After comparing most of the virtual reality headsets on the market, we found the Oculus Go virtual reality headset is the best way to step into virtual reality. It’s not only lightweight but feels super soft when wearing the headset.

The Oculus Go’s headset display features a 2,560 x 1,440 pixel resolution. The pixels can be seen, but content still looks great, whether you are watching entertainment with friends, listening to your favorite music, or playing games. There’s also a large library of 1,000 apps, whereas Google’s Daydream can only boast “more than 100 apps.” Some of the apps that can be used with the Oculus Go virtual reality headset, include Hulu, Netflix, Plex, Showtime, and YouTube, so you’ll have a wide variety of entertainment options to ensure you’ll never get bored.

In terms of battery life, the Oculus Go lasts about three hours, even if you’re constantly playing games. It may not seem like that much time for most gamers, but will easily get you through a movie or a binge session, and at least you won’t have to feel like you’ve wasted the whole entire day playing games. The included three degrees of freedom (3DoF) controller makes a great companion, allowing you to spin and move freely around the room. The controller sports a trigger, touchpad for scrolling, home button, and a back button. The only downside to the controller is it needs an AA battery to run. So make sure to keep a few extra AA batteries at home.

If you’re looking to buy a standalone virtual reality headset for less than $300, head on over to Walmart, and buy the Oculus Go. Whether you are new to virtual reality, or spend a lot of time on the platform, don’t miss out on this great deal.

