Right now, you can buy the Meta Quest 2 from Amazon for $299, saving $25 off the usual price of $324, plus you get a free $25 Amazon gift card to spend however you want. That effectively bringing the price down to $274, making this is a great time to buy a Meta Quest 2. Here's why it's worth it.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 2

One of the best VR headsets around, the Meta Quest 2 VR headset is dominating Steam this year, thanks to being such a well-designed piece of kit. While there may be rumors that Meta could be releasing a Quest 2 Pro this year, the Meta Quest 2 Prime Day Deal is well worth buying now thanks to it being such a great example of VR technology.

The Meta Quest 2 makes you feel truly immersed in gaming. With 3D positional audio, hand tracking, and haptic feedback, it can truly make the virtual world you’re exploring feel real. The best free games on Oculus Quest 2 will work here, and we’ve already seen what the Meta Quest gaming showcase has to offer, with Among Us in VR and Ghostbusters all to come at a later date. In the case of this Meta Quest 2, you get 128GB of storage so there’s plenty of room to install games.

The idea is all about capturing a sense of immersion in whatever you’re doing. That means gaming isn’t your only option as you can also participate in live events as if you were actually there, or even work out in unusual locations virtually. The Meta Quest 2 offers up a superfast processor and a high-resolution display so it feels great to dive into. The haptic feedback that comes from the included controllers gives you a more tactile experience, helping with that sense of being truly involved. There’s no need for you to hook the Meta Quest 2 up to a PC or console, giving you a more liberating sense of freedom. With over 250 titles across gaming, fitness, social/multiplayer, and entertainment, this is a chance to truly escape life for a bit and check out something completely new.

Well-designed for a virtual reality experience like nothing else you’ve even considered, this Meta Quest 2 Prime Day deal is unmissable if you want the latest technology to elevate your gaming life to different levels of excitement. You’ll love how freeing it feels and just how many different games you can find to play on it.

