Best VR headset Memorial Day deals: save on Meta Quest 2, HTC VIVE XR Elite

VR headsets can be a lot of fun, especially if you have the room to play around and fully live out the virtual 3D space you’re in. That said, VR headsets can get quite expensive, and that’s without counting the high-end gaming PC that you tend to have to buy to take advantage of it. Luckily, these early Memorial Day deals will save you a pretty penny, and while there aren’t a ton of excellent VR headset deals to take advantage of, we’ve collected the best we could find below.

Our Favorite VR Headset Memorial Day Deal

When Meta originally took over Oculus, a lot of folks were skeptical about what that would entail, especially as VR is a nascent piece of tech and Meta is known to take on dubious projects, such as the Metaverse. Luckily, it wasn’t as bad as most feared, with the Meta Quest 2 being one of the best VR headsets on the market for a long time. While it’s true that the Meta Quest 3 has already come out, the Quest 2 has a lot of advantages, the least of which is that it’s considerably cheaper, going for the new discounted price of $200, which is $50 less than what it was a few weeks ago.

As such, you can get a pretty excellent VR experience for a solid price, and it doesn’t even require you to have a high-end gaming PC in the process, which some other VR headsets do need to function properly. Not only that, but the Quest 2 has wide support in terms of games and apps in the library, which is something that Quest 3 is still struggling behind, so even if you were to grab the newest Quest 3, you wouldn’t get as much out of it. Similarly, the Quest 2 has a lot more accessories and extra gear you can grab that will make life a lot easier, and it’s much cheaper than any equivalent gear for the Quest 3.

That said, there are a couple of downsides, with the main one being that the Quest 2 doesn’t have a good AR experience, with it being mostly black and white compared to the Quest 3. The Quest 2 also has less performance, of course, as well as a lower-resolution screen, which isn’t going to give you as smooth an experience as the Quest 3. If you’re still on the fence about which one to grab, then check out our deeper dive into the Meta Quest 3 vs Meta Quest 2 to get a better sense of what you should go for.

More VR Headset Memorial Day Deals We Love

Of course, there are some other options if you don’t want to go for either of the Meta Quest headsets, such as the HTC Vive or the PlayStation VR headset. That said, there aren’t a lot of early Memorial Day deals right now for VR headsets, so most of the options include refurbished version, which are certainly significantly cheaper than if you bought new.

