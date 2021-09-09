It’s no secret that pre-orders often include various incentives, which usually come in the form of digital items and in-game content. That said, most of the latest video game deals, offer great prices but nothing more. There are some great general gaming deals though, that may or may not toss in a little extra, including PC mice, console bundles, games, and beyond.

We’d like to highlight something a little more, special, however. Right now, up until October 6, you can pre-order Far Cry 6 to receive a free gift. This is no in-game item or flashy weapon skin. It’s a double-sided 24-inch by 14.5-inch cloth banner, adorned with the Discover Yara billboard from the Ministerio de Turismo. It’s themed after the latest game in the series and it looks sick!

Far Cry 6 is the latest game in the first-person survival series, and this installment will take you to Yara, including jungles, beaches, and Esperanza — the island’s capital city. You’ll step into the shoes of Dani Rojas, joining a revolution as a guerilla fighter to liberate the nation and thwart the big bad. Forget the biting political commentary and bring on the slapstick action! The gameplay also looks great!

If you pre-order the game, before release on October 6, you’ll receive digital content including a “deadly” Discos Locos weapon and an outfit for Chorizo, your furry companion. But Walmart is also offering the premium cloth banner, which you can proudly display on your wall or toss into a shadow box — if you can find one large enough! Just choose the pre-order edition before checking out! Here’s what that banner looks like:

You can pre-order Far Cry 6 through Walmart up until release for $60 with free shipping on all systems. The Steelbook Edition is also available for $110, which includes the full game, season pass, and an exclusive steel book cover. If you order the PS4 version, you’ll also get a free upgrade for PS5, and the Xbox One edition comes with a free upgrade to Xbox Series X|S!

